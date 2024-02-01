Nature-Focused Hospitality Brand, Nook Experiences, Announces Launch

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Nook Experiences, an Experiential Outdoors Hospitality Brand, Announces Launch with Five Members

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Redefining the outdoor hospitality landscape, Nook Experiences proudly announces the launch of its soft brand with five distinct members: Onera , Dunya Camp , Historic Tapoco Lodge , Camp Comfort , and Callicoon Hills . Nook's mission is to connect travelers with nature through design-forward and experience-centered accommodations tailored for group, corporate and event reservations.

Nook member Onera

Fredricksburg, Texas

Properties fall into one of three categories; one-of-a-kind, upscale glamping, and boutique outdoor hotels, so no matter the comfort level in nature, Nook can help provide a memorable stay allowing guests to reconnect with the great outdoors.

Onera co-founder and developer, Ben Wolff, says, "We're honored to be an inaugural member of Nook, who are striving to set the standard for outdoor hospitality. Guests are looking for elevated, one-of-a-kind experiences that connect them to the great outdoors. Onera was founded on this premise and all of Nook's members are cut from the same cloth." He continues, "Nook members benefit from the shared exposure to like-minded guests seeking novel, elevated outdoor experiences."

Sangeetha Ramkumar, owner of Dunya Camp in North Georgia, says, "Nook's focus on the experiential aspect of hospitality in relation to nature directly aligns with our values at Dunya Camp. We're excited to be a part of the vanguard of this growing community."

Oneil Khosa, owner of Enthusiast Hotel Collection, says, "Nook Experiences matches hand and hand with our values at Historic Tapoco Lodge. We're extremely enthusiastic about partnering with Nook to share these experiences with others."

Nook is the culmination of over 40 years of experience in hospitality and resort development which has included several of America's great outdoor resorts. "With the launch of these properties, we're excited to offer distinctive experiences that resonate with the growing demand for nature-centric experiential getaways," says David Pontius, Founder & CEO of Nook Experiences.

For more information and reservations, visit .

ABOUT NOOK EXPERIENCES

Nook Experiences is a pioneer in luxury outdoor hospitality, offering a curated collection of boutique hotels and luxury glamping sites. Each property is chosen for its location, design, service and experiences, providing guests with an immersive nature vacation without sacrificing comfort and quality.

