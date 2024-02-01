Retreat Behavioral Health Offers Free Virtual Workshops To Families And Friends Of Patients

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Recovery Innovator Retreat Behavioral Health Extends Healing and Support Resources to Patient Family Members

PALM SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Retreat Behavioral Health , a rehabilitation and behavioral health care provider with facilities throughout Pennsylvania, Florida, and Connecticut, is offering virtual family workshops to family members and friends who have loved ones in recovery. An example of Retreat's holistic approach to treatment, the workshops are part of the center's family education programming.



Virtual Workshops to Families and Friends of Patients

"Addiction is called a family disease for a reason," explains Retreat's President and CEO Peter Schorr. "While the patient in recovery needs support - research shows that the success rate for recovery is significantly higher when family members and friends participate in a loved one's healing journey - family and friends of addicts also need to heal from the impact of substance abuse on the family structure and relationships. Offering these workshops free of charge helps family members learn to support their loved one while also learning to take care of themselves."

The free workshops are held via teleconference on the patient's last Thursday in treatment. Sessions are open to all adult family members of Retreat patients. Teenagers aged 14 to 17 are also invited to participate as long as they are accompanied by an adult family member.

12 Years of Family-Centric Treatment

The virtual sessions are just one aspect of the holistic approach to recovery that Retreat Behavioral Health has championed since its founding in 2011. In addition to the virtual workshops, Retreat offers a variety of family education programs to help participants cope with stress and manage their own mental health challenges as they support their loved ones through recovery.

Along with providing tools for engaging in non-judgmental listening and open dialogue with their recovering family members, Retreat's family education offerings include a knowledge base of treatment options and protocols for both substance use disorder and accompanying mental health challenges. The education program offers information on what family members can expect as their loved one navigates their unique recovery journey. Details on issues like how to address relapse as part of the recovery journey while providing specific techniques to support relapse prevention is an integral part of Retreat Behavioral Health's family support.

About Retreat Behavioral Health

This year, Retreat Behavioral Health celebrates its 12th year, offering innovative treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders and other mental health challenges. Along with its inpatient substance abuse and behavioral health-related treatment programs, Retreat offers flexible outpatient recovery options. Its many comprehensive programs are designed to fit patient needs and provide a comfortable environment to receive treatment.

In keeping with its innovative approach to mental health and healing, Retreat developed its Healing Our Heroes programs specifically designed for veterans and first responders in recovery, as well as a program that addresses the unique needs of pregnant women battling substance use disorder.

Interested readers are encouraged to contact Retreat Behavioral Health's professional staff for more information.

Contact Information

Maggie Hunt

Regional Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE: Retreat Behavioral Health

View the original press release on newswire.