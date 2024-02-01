Cachetech Advisor Solutions Welcomes Raj Shekhar, Ph.D, CFA As A Portfolio Manager And Head Of Quantitative Research

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CacheTech Advisor Solutions Strengthens Quantitative Expertise with the Appointment of Raj Shekhar, CFA, as Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research

LOGAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / CacheTech Advisor Solutions is thrilled to announce the appointment of Raj Shekhar, PhD, CFA as a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research. In this role, Raj will lead the charge in researching and implementing quantitative alpha-driving strategies across all CacheTech Asset Management strategies, with a particular focus on serving our hedge fund clients.

Raj_Shekhar

Raj brings a wealth of expertise and experience in equity and fixed income alpha models, quantitative factor investment, and a diverse range of financial instruments to CacheTech. He has a deep background in ETF trading and research. Raj held positions at BlackBox Capital LLC and Knight Capital where researched and managed systematic trading ETF arbitrage strategies, the development a quantitative risk management, and auto-hedging model to minimize trading costs and optimized tracking baskets for domestic-equity ETFs.

Raj's academic achievements are equally remarkable; he is a CFA Charterholder with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. His coursework includes a comprehensive range of finance, mathematics, and statistics courses, underscoring his exceptional analytical abilities. Additionally, Raj's research has been published in several academic journals and he is currently writing a book about investing.

"We are delighted to welcome Raj to CacheTech as a Portfolio Manager and the Head of Quantitative Research" said Cormac Murphy, CFA , CacheTech Advisor Solutions ' CEO/CIO. "His extensive expertise in quantitative finance and alpha-driving strategies align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier investment solutions, especially for our hedge fund clientele. Raj's appointment underscores our continued dedication to bringing highly scalable, institutional-grade capabilities in investment management, trading, and operations to aid our RIA partners in providing excellent client outcomes."

For media inquiries or more information about CacheTech , please visit or e-mail [email protected]

About CacheTech Advisor Solutions : CacheTech Advisor Solutions is a leading provider of technology and asset management solutions for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). With a commitment to merging finance and technology, CacheTech offers a strives to provide cutting-edge technology, trading, and asset management solutions for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) that allows the differentiated client service that only an independent RIA can offer while adding the scale and capabilities of larger institutions.

Contact Information

Karly Rizzo

Director of Marketing Operations, Adams Wealth Advisors

[email protected]

(435) 752-1702

SOURCE: CacheTech Advisor Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.