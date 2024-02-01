Hoffmann Brothers And Stray Rescue Of St. Louis Celebrate 10 Years Of Partnership

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Hoffmann Brothers, a trusted heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and appliance service provider, announces its continued partnership with Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The collaboration, now celebrating its 10th year, reaffirms both organizations' commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of stray animals and the community in St. Louis.

Hoffmann Brothers Celebrates 10 Years of Stray Rescue St. Louis Partnership

Hoffmann Brothers St. Louis technician standing in front of Stray Rescue St. Louis.

With the support of the St. Louis community over the last 10 years, Hoffmann Brothers was able to help Stray Rescue of St. Louis give animals without a home a second chance. The partnership consists of Hoffmann Brothers donating a portion of all sales during the months of February and March, sponsoring the organization's events, donating time and services, and more.

Aimee Dearsley, Chief Development Officer, shared her appreciation for Hoffmann Brothers, stating, "We're only able to help more animals and the community because of partners like Hoffmann Brothers."

Stray Rescue of St. Louis' Impact on the St. Louis Community

Stray Rescue of St. Louis seeks out and rescues the abandon, beaten, bred, fought, injured, terrified, defeated, and betrayed animals in the metro area. The organization promises to give each survivor the second chance they deserve for health, home, commitment and love, no matter the time or cost.

The 501(c)(3) organization opened its first shelter 20 years ago and now has a trauma center and vet clinic, offices for administration, and over 100 large, clean dog kennels. Stray Rescue of St. Louis has no limits on what it can do to help and support the stray animals of the metro St. Louis area.

Joining the Cause - Your Contribution Matters

St. Louis residents can actively participate by scheduling their home service needs with Hoffmann Brothers during February and March. Hoffmann Brothers and Stray Rescue of St. Louis encourage the community to help spread the word and share on social media to help contribute to the initiative. Those interested in directly supporting Stray Rescue can explore volunteer opportunities, become a foster parent or even adopt! The organization also accepts monetary donations and has created wish lists for items it currently needs.

About Hoffmann Brothers

Hoffmann Brothers is a leading heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and appliance service provider dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the comfort and well-being of homes. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to community welfare, Hoffmann Brothers continues to shape the future of home services.

