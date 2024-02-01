Women-Led Ideate Labs Empowers Diversity & Inclusion In Design With UI/UX Courses For All

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Ideate Labs is a Women-Founded and -Run Business With a Commitment to Serving the Needs of All Individuals Interested in a UI/UX Design Career

Ideate Labs was founded by Khyrstyna Oros and Samaya Sinha , two women who have experienced firsthand the hurdles of making it in UI and UX design. With Ideate Labs' courses, Oros and Sinha hope to meet the needs of a diverse range of students, bringing increased inclusion to the field and empowering more people to seek out a career in this in-demand industry.

Central to the Ideate Labs mission is a selection of live and self-paced UX courses accessible to beginner designers. One of the company's most popular offerings, the four-month MBA-inspired live UX course, allows students to build an impressive portfolio and resume in just five to 10 hours per week and includes one-on-one mentorship with established design professionals.

For those with unpredictable schedules, Ideate Labs' self-paced course offers the ability to learn UI/UX design in a way that best meets their needs and availability. To further guarantee inclusivity, Ideate Labs courses are priced two to three times less than comparable online workshops and boot camps, with intimate class sizes and ongoing support through the Ideate Labs alumni network.

All Ideate Labs UI/UX design courses are based on interactive lectures and peer-led discussions. Students also benefit from weekly design therapy sessions, resume reviews, design critiques, group career coaching, and more dedicated features. On average, Ideate Labs graduates can expect to increase their yearly salaries by 1.8x. Most Ideate Labs grads land a six-figure job increase within seven months of finishing their course. Among them are current leaders in UX research and UX design across large and notable companies, including Reddit, PNC, Capital One, BYN Mellon, CVS, Truist, Keller Williams, GE Aviation, and more.

Because it's both founded and run by women, Ideate Labs is in a unique position to recognize the obstacles that can stand in the way of a successful digital design career. As part of their diversity and inclusion commitment, Oros and Sinha have created a company that serves the needs of women, POC, immigrants, and minorities, though all are welcome and encouraged to join.

A lack of experience, an empty portfolio, and a limited budget for education should never stand in the way of pursuing a career in UX design. Ideate Labs has made it easier than ever for individuals of all backgrounds to gain design expertise on their own time and at their own pace and helps students progress from entry-level jobs through senior and management-level roles.

Whether the goal is to join an existing startup or agency or to go at it alone as a freelance UX designer, Ideate Labs is the perfect place to start. Interested students can visit Ideate Labs' website today to explore course offerings and figure out a path that makes the most sense with their goals, budget, and preferences. Also available is a junior UI/UX job board for those with 0-2 years of experience that aggregates remote-focused jobs at some of the country's best companies.

No background? No problem. A passion for learning and UX design is all that students need in order to succeed with Ideate Labs. Visit to learn more and sign up for a live or self-paced UI/UX design course.

About Ideate Labs

Ideate Labs is an accessibility-driven enterprise focused on elevating women, minorities, and POC in the world of UI and UX design. Founded by Khyrstyna Oros and Samaya Sinha, Ideate Labs offers dedicated design courses, mentorship, boot camps, and more to aspiring UX designers, with personalized coaching that ensures most Ideate Labs graduates land a six-figure UX job in seven months or less.

For more information, please visit .

