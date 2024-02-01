Hoffmann Brothers And Wags & Walks Unite To Transform Lives In Nashville's Animals In Need

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Hoffmann Brothers, a trusted HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service provider, announces its continued partnership with Wags & Walks during February and March. The collaboration, now in its second year, reaffirms both organizations' commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of stray dogs and the community in Nashville.

Hoffmann Brothers and Wags & Walks Team with Donation Check

The team at Hoffmann Brothers was able to raise $4380 for Wags & Walks in 2023!

In a statement from Chris Hoffmann, President of Hoffmann Brothers, he expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "I am thrilled to continue our partnership with 'Wags & Walks,' an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of stray dogs in the Nashville community. At Hoffmann Brothers, our purpose is to 'improve life in every home,' and this extends beyond our professional services. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our company's values-people-focused, commitment, ownership, solution-driven, and integrity."

A Year of Remarkable Support

The collaborative efforts of Hoffmann Brothers and Wags & Walks over the past year have resulted in substantial support for the welfare of stray dogs. With the support of the Nashville community in the 2023 promotion, Hoffmann Brothers was able to help with the medical care for numerous at-risk dogs in the care of Wags & Walks. The partnership extended beyond the February and March collaboration to support events, provide needed services, and more.

Kathryn Hurley, Executive Director of Wags & Walks, shared her appreciation for Hoffmann Brothers, stating, "Wags & Walks is incredibly grateful for our relationship with Hoffman Brothers. Over the last year, they've supported the care of countless medical dogs and installed affordable, reliable air in our entire Adoption Center. They deeply care about their customers, the quality of their work, and our mission. We look forward to all we will accomplish together for years to come."

Supporting the Cause - How You Can Contribute

The community is encouraged to join this meaningful cause. Residents can actively participate by scheduling their home service needs with Hoffmann Brothers during February and March. From heating repairs, maintenance, and installation to plumbing and electrical services, Nashville's residents can count on their appointment to make a difference. With over 40 years of industry-leading experience, Hoffmann Brothers has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise in delivering top-notch services. Additionally, spreading the word about the partnership and sharing social media posts is a welcome contribution to help share the initiative. Those interested in directly supporting Wags & Walks can explore volunteer opportunities, sponsor a furry friend, or even consider adopting a pet in need of a loving home.

About Hoffmann Brothers

Hoffmann Brothers is a leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service provider dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the comfort and well-being of homes. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to community welfare, Hoffmann Brothers continues to shape the future of home services.

