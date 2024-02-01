5 New Year's Resolutions For Small Businesses To Thrive In 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SumUp lists tips for SMEs to build a successful business

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / 2024 has arrived. The new year brings the hopes and dreams of small business owners to increase their earnings and expand their operations.

With social media constantly growing, implementing a digital marketing plan is one of the most effective ways to boost sales.

In order to turn these dreams into reality, SumUp , a global financial services company, has identified 5 New Year's resolutions that business owners can adopt in 2024. These tips will empower SMEs to overcome hurdles and achieve lasting success.

Implement AI-powered analytic tools to understand customer behavior. AI can be employed to analyze purchasing patterns, preferences and feedback to tailor products and services. For example, AI algorithms can recommend personalized offerings, enhancing the customer experience and increasing sales.Although it may be difficult for SMEs to implement sustainability practices, consider transitioning to eco-friendly packaging materials or explore sustainable alternatives. For instance, replace single-use plastics with biodegradable options like cardboard. Although this may affect operational costs, eco-friendliness can make your business more distinctive and open up appeal to a new, more eco-conscious audience.Targeted digital marketing campaigns and use media platforms can help you to reach a wider audience. One way to do this could be by leveraging paid advertising on popular platforms to increase visibility or by collaborating with micro-influencers. With social media constantly growing, implementing a digital marketing plan is one of the most effective ways to boost sales.Integrate cloud-based collaboration tools to enhance efficiency. Most large companies completely changed the way they communicate after the pandemic, introducing platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams. Small businesses can use these platforms to facilitate seamless communication and project management. Using these tools can also streamline remote work, ensure teams stay connected, and help projects progress smoothly.Introduce well-being programs that offer employees mental health support, flexible work arrangements, and professional development opportunities. As companies may need to freeze or even cut wages, offering attractive benefits to potential employees could help prevent your workforce from leaving.

It is important to encourage small businesses across the U.S. to not only weather the storm but to thrive by embracing innovation, sustainability, and a people-centric approach. In doing so, SMEs can position themselves for enduring success in the dynamic business landscape of the new year.

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

