Threater And Threathunter Partner To Detect, Enforce And Respond To Cyber Threats

TYSONS, VA and BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Threater and ThreatHunter today announced a new partnership focused on owning the full life cycle of Cyber Threat Management. Organizations now have the ability to not only protect themselves from known threats but also proactively make sure they won't fall victim to a new attack. In the ever-changing threat landscape, adapting and adding to traditional and legacy cybersecurity is the most effective and efficient way to ensure your organization retains a solid cyber posture.

Enforce Hosted Syslog: Delve deep into your Threater Enforce logs to gain insights and advanced analysis

Platinum Support: SOC assistance identifying threats and managing unexpected blocks powered by human expertise Threat Hunting: Expert threat hunters search for threats to proactively prevent new attackers from breaching networks

In addition, ThreatHunter will also resell Threater services to their customers.

"Our partnership with ThreatHunter brings a full circle approach to threat management and understanding of your security framework," said Threater, CEO Brian McMahon. "Gone are the days of just responding after you've been attacked. We want organizations to realize they can do more to help their security posture and that starts with blocking known threats - then, with the help of ThreatHunter, we can stay ahead of any new unknown threats."

This strategic partnership approach stems from many frameworks such as NIST that represent the primary pillars for a holistic and successful cybersecurity program. This new approach combines what traditionally has been a cyber solution a la carte menu across multiple pillars, to a one-stop shop that transcends the pillars themselves to ultimately eliminate cyber threats.

"We've spent the last 2 decades honing our threat hunting expertise," said ThreatHunter CEO Jim McMurry. "Between our unique technology and threat hunters, and Threater's Enforce solution we've established a partnership that really is a foundational security solution for organizations looking to protect themselves. By integrating Threater's groundbreaking Enforce product with our unparalleled expertise in threat detection and AI-driven analytics, we are not merely offering a service - we are revolutionizing how organizations defend against cyber threats."

About Threater

Threater is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that provides active network defense by automating the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber threats at scale. Threater offers a wide range of solutions to proactively and automatically safeguard organizations against cyber threats. Their patented solution effectively blocks all known threats, enabling the rest of the modern cyber security stack to do its job more efficiently. Your security stack is better with Threater. For more information, find us at Threater .

About ThreatHunter

ThreatHunter, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, led by CEO James McMurry, specializes in advanced threat detection and response, utilizing AI and machine learning to combat cyber threats. The firm is known for its AI-driven threat detection platform, integrating seamlessly into security systems for real-time threat analysis. With a mission to provide intelligent, automated cybersecurity solutions, ThreatHunter is at the cutting edge of technology and cyber intelligence. Visit our website at Contact:

