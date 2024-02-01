Election Commissioner Affirms No Delay In KP And Balochistan Elections

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has emphatically stated that the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan will proceed as scheduled, with no intentions of postponement.

Addressing reporters informally following an Election Commission meeting, Sikandar Sultan Raja announced that the decided date for the elections is February 8. The Election Commission, he highlighted, has ensured a fair electoral ground for all political entities by employing the Election Management System (EMS) instead of RTS, enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

It's worth noting that the Election Commission of Pakistan convened a significant meeting in light of the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The recent unfortunate incident involved the fatal shooting of Rehan Zeb, a candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-8 in Bajaur district.

Rehan Zeb, associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, was targeted by unknown assailants in Sadiqabad. He had chosen to run as an independent candidate after being denied the party's ticket.