Suspending UNRWA Support Further Worsens Gaza Situation - Official

By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Some countries suspending support for UNRWA contributes to the war in Gaza, if not even help undermine the Palestinian cause all together, said a senior Palestinian official on Thursday.

The "war" on UNRWA stems from its affiliation to the core of the Palestinian cause, which is the refugees, presidential advisor Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash told KUNA over the phone, indicating that the decision to withhold funds and support prolongs the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza. UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

He reaffirmed the "war" on the Agency and Gaza is "inseparable" and "linked" to a scheme aimed at obliterating and destroying the Palestinian cause and identity.

Furthermore, he pointed to Israel's persistence in preventing the entry of essential aid including food, water, medicine, and fuel into the Strip, constituting a war crime.

Rejecting all Israeli attempts to separate apart Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem, Al-Habbash solely held the United States responsible for the ongoing killings of Palestinian civilians.

Many countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, and Germany, recently announced their suspension of UNRWA funds, after the Israeli occupation's allegations of 12 UNRWA staff members joining operation "Aqsa Flood" on October 7, 2023. (end)

