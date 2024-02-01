(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks Tumble as Fed Doesn't Commit to Rate Cuts
NASDAQ Declines as Earnings Revealed
NASDAQ Falls as Earnings Season Continues
NASDAQ Futures Slide
Dow Springs, S&P Stays Put Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Futures Inch Higher on Fed-Led Selloff Advertisment
S&P 500 futures rose Thursday following a dismal day for the major averages after the Federal Reserve held steady on rates but signaled that a March cut is unlikely.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index inched higher 21 points, or 0.1%, to 38,301.
Futures for the S&P 500 captured 16 points, or 0.3%, at 4,886.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ gained 74.5 points, or 0.4%, to 17,316.75.
Qualcomm shares dipped 2% even after the chipmaker reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped earnings and revenue estimates, citing strength in handset chips sales.
Merck, Peloton Interactive and Royal Caribbean are reporting their latest results Thursday before the open. Mega-cap tech stocks Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms report after the close.
On the economic front, investors will turn their attention to weekly jobless claims, the ISM manufacturing index and construction spending reports on Thursday. The January jobs report is set to release Friday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tailed off 0.8% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index regrouped 0.5%.
Oil prices soared 74 cents to $76.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dipped $17.90 to $2,049.50 U.S. an ounce.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN01022024000212011056ID1107797783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.