(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Tumble as Fed Doesn't Commit to Rate Cuts

NASDAQ Declines as Earnings RevealedNASDAQ Falls as Earnings Season ContinuesNASDAQ Futures SlideDow Springs, S&P Stays Put Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 1, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Inch Higher on Fed-Led Selloff AdvertismentS&P 500 futures rose Thursday following a dismal day for the major averages after the Federal Reserve held steady on rates but signaled that a March cut is unlikely.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index inched higher 21 points, or 0.1%, to 38,301.Futures for the S&P 500 captured 16 points, or 0.3%, at 4,886.50.Futures for the NASDAQ gained 74.5 points, or 0.4%, to 17,316.75.Qualcomm shares dipped 2% even after the chipmaker reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped earnings and revenue estimates, citing strength in handset chips sales.Merck, Peloton Interactive and Royal Caribbean are reporting their latest results Thursday before the open. Mega-cap tech stocks Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms report after the close.On the economic front, investors will turn their attention to weekly jobless claims, the ISM manufacturing index and construction spending reports on Thursday. The January jobs report is set to release Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tailed off 0.8% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index regrouped 0.5%.Oil prices soared 74 cents to $76.51 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dipped $17.90 to $2,049.50 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks