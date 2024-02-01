ALS Network Welcomes New President And CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA begins tenure as head of one of the largest ALS nonprofits in the nation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, welcomes Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, as its new president and CEO effective today, February 1, 2024.



Strahl, a renowned and visionary leader, brings more than 20 years of nonprofit experience to the role with a proven track record of expanding programs, driving efficiency in operations, and ensuring fiscal responsibility as the organization's COO since 2019.



Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA begins her tenure as president & CEO of the ALS Network. Her dynamic, servant-leadership approach reflects how the ALS Network engages the ALS community via meaningful connections to urgently advance three pillars of work - care, research, and advocacy.

"Sheri is that rare leader with a mix of compassion and a drive for excellence," Patricia Schimbor, Esq., ALS Network Board Chair said. "Her ability to manage details while advancing the strategic vision for this new phase of our organization is incomparable."



Strahl takes the helm of the ALS Network, one of the nation's leading ALS nonprofits, during a period of meaningful change underscored by the organization's name and brand refresh that debuted on January 19. As COO, she played a pivotal role in leading the organization to the milestone moment by shepherding both structural and legal changes from the ALS Association Golden West Chapter to the ALS Network.

Strahl was instrumental in helping create the new name and brand in concert with input from the ALS community including people living with ALS, caregivers, health care experts, scientists, advocates, and community partners. Collectively, they developed a reimagined direction - an unrelenting dedication to accelerate progress in finding cures for ALS.



As the organization's first president and CEO with a public health background, Strahl's dynamic, servant-leadership approach reflects how the ALS Network engages the ALS community - through meaningful connections to urgently advance three mission pillars of work in care, research, and advocacy. Under her guidance the ALS Network begins a new era of serving the ALS communities in California and Hawaii by driving the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; providing access to quality care and connection; and promoting initiatives to improve health outcomes.

Strahl brings more than 25 years of healthcare and nonprofit leadership experience, and currently serves on the Clinical Advisory Panel of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine where she represents and advocates for the ALS patient community.



Prior to joining the ALS Network, Strahl served as chief administrative officer of Strength United. In the role, she served as second in command of the organization helping open the first Family Justice Center in Los Angeles. She has also held key leadership positions with The Village Family Services, where she opened the first local drop-in center for homeless youth,

and The Help Group, where she was recognized for her excellence

and unique ability to solve complex problems.

About the ALS Network:

The Network's mission is to partner with the ALS community as we drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. To learn more about the ALS Network visit us online at alsnetwork .

