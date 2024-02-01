United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2028F

For instance, households with hardwood floors necessitate cleaning solutions distinct from those with carpet or tile floors. The National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) is the trade association in the United States. According to the NAHB, private-sector housing starts in 2023 February was estimated at 1.4 million units, representing an increase of 9.8% compared to the January estimates in 2023.

The rising demand for household cleaners due to the increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven the demand for household cleaning products. Consumers are seeking effective disinfectants and sanitizers to maintain a clean and germ-free environment at home, which has resulted in market growth.

Moreover, rising commercial and industrial applications, including offices, healthcare facilities, hotels, manufacturing units, and food processing units, widely use cleaning chemical products. Such factors are expected to contribute to the demand for cleaning chemical products during the forecast period.

United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Trends

In the United States, professional cleaning services have become increasingly popular as consumers have begun to view cleaning as a part of their wellness routine. This shift in consumer behavior has resulted in an increase in the demand for professional cleaning services, both in the residential and commercial sectors. Companies that offer professional cleaning services such as Pro Cleanings, Merry Maids, and many others. These are the several factors that are expected to contribute to the cleaning chemical products market in the United States during the forecast period.

However, according to the edition of Q3 2022 of the Home Service Economic Report, published by operations management software company Jobber, home services, including residential cleaning businesses, have remained stable despite the slowing down of other industries. The report was based on data from over 200,000 professionals using Jobber's software platform, which includes residential cleaners.

It is also found that consumers continue to prioritize home services compared to other categories such as clothing stores and automotive stores, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the cleaning chemical products market during the forecast period.

United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Challenges

The United States cleaning chemical products market is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for the same market. This competition can lead to pricing pressures, affecting manufacturers and suppliers in terms of revenue. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices can impact the cost of production for cleaning chemical products. Manufacturers may face challenges in managing cost increases without passing them on to consumers, especially in a competitive market. All these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Another significant challenge faced by the United States cleaning chemical products market includes counterfeit products and unauthorized distribution. Counterfeit products can hinder the image of well-established brands in the market and compromise the quality of products, thereby affecting the consumer's trust.

United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Opportunities

Nowadays, more consumers are seeking organic products due to rising awareness about organic and natural cleaning products among individuals. Major players are offering various natural cleaning products, thereby making them more accessible to consumers. For instance, in May 2023, Bona unrelieved a new USDA-certified (United States Department of Agriculture), biobased All-Purpose Cleaner, which offers a streak-free cleaning solution while being sustainably produced, which has led to an increase in the adoption of chemical-free cleaners.

Increased awareness regarding the benefits of organic products and the rise in environmental pollution issues are encouraging consumers to majorly opt for organic and natural products. Hence, an increase in the demand for organic cleaners is expected to create an opportunity during the forecast years. Additionally, significant players are maximizing the use of online platforms by selling their products through their websites and advertising them on social media platforms to expand market exposure and reach a wider consumer base.

The healthcare industry requires a wide range of cleaning chemical products for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. As the healthcare sector grows, there are ample of opportunities for manufacturers to supply specialized cleaning solutions tailored to industry's requirements.

