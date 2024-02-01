Winners Of The Anthem Awards Include Two Nods For NJ Ayuk's Book A Just Transition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Château marketing and public relations firm celebrates NJ Ayuk's dual win at the Anthem Awards in New York City for his book A Just Transition

- Author NJ AyukNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author NJ Ayuk wins two Anthem awards for his timely book, A Just Transition in the following categories: a Bronze Anthem Winner in Book, Story or Feature category, as well as a Silver Anthem Winner in the Book, Story or Feature category.“Seeing such a timely and important book receive such recognition is a wonderful feeling,” says Black Château founder Desireé Duffy, who attended the gala.The Anthem Fund was created to support emerging individuals and organizations actively working to advance the causes recognized in the Anthem Awards. In 2022, the fund committed to donating $25,000 to AnitaB, a global organization for women and non-binary technologists.With nearly 2,000 submissions from 43 countries around the world and over 10,000 reviews from our Academy, the two awards for A Just Transition proves how notable a work it is.“This award will help shine more light on Africa's economic challenges,” says author NJ Ayuk.“I'm delighted at such a notable award being bestowed upon A Just Transition. Thanks to the Anthem Awards' judges for this distinguished recognition.”Celebrants and winners enjoyed a toast at a cocktail event the evening of Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, held at New York City's historic Gansevoort Meatpacking venue.ABOUT BLACK CHÂTEAUBlack Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency located in Southern California, specializing in promoting authors, books, small press, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company's motto is: We believe in storytellers. For more, visit .ABOUT THE ANTHEM AWARDSThe Anthem Awards is the largest, most comprehensive social impact award, accepting work across five areas of impact work including: Awareness & Media, Fundraising, Community Engagement, Product, Innovation & Service and Team & Leadership for seven causes: Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Education Art & Culture, Health, Human & Civil Rights, Humanitarian Action & Services, Responsible Technology, and Sustainability Climate & Environment. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to act in their own communities. More info on the Anthems can be found here:ABOUT NJ AYUKNJ Ayuk is the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, CEO of pan-African corporate law conglomerate Centurion Law Group, and the author of the Amazon bestselling books“A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix” and“Big Barrels” as well as Amazon and Wall Street Journal's bestselling“Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals”. His experience includes advising major companies and governments on energy issues and investment strategies. NJ graduated from the University of Maryland College Park and earned a Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law and an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology. Learn more on NJ Ayuk's website .

