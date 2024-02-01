Unlocking The Secrets Of The Diesel Price Trend: Insights From The Index

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diesel Price Trend

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diesel (C12H23) is a liquid fuel designed particularly for Diesel engines. These internal combustible engine oils ignite the fuel through compression of the inlet air inside the engine. It comprises 75% saturated hydrocarbons, 25% aromatic hydrocarbons, and its boiling point ranges around 150-380°C. The chemical constituents may generally vary from 10 carbon along with 20 hydrogen atoms to 15 carbons along with 28 hydrogen atoms.

Diesel fuel is a complex mixture of hydrocarbons comprising paraffin, olefins, naphthene, and aromatics. It appears to be a slightly brown viscous liquid, which is highly volatile and has a characteristic odor.

Request for Real-Time Diesel Prices:

The key importing countries for Diesel include India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. On the other hand, the key exporting countries are India, the United States, and China.

Key Details About the Diesel Price Trend :

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Diesel price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Diesel Price chart, including India Diesel price, USA Diesel price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Diesel Price Trend:

Diesel is primarily used for transportation purposes, where vehicles like trucks, buses, barges, trains, and boats consume fuels via Diesel engines, and hence, is used as the chief fuel by these vehicles. It empowers various construction equipment, such as concrete mixtures and electric pumps. It also powers agricultural tools such as water pumps, and sugarcane crushers, etc.

Additionally, Diesel is used as a backup source for electricity generation. The compound emits fewer pollutants when compared to the other fuel variety present in the market. It reduces the fire risk and is the most common fuel choice in the global market. It finds many applications in the automobile, agricultural, construction, and other industries.

Key Players:

Chevron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ishtar Company LLC

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

News & Recent Development

Date: January 10, 2023- Delhi government imposes a temporary ban on the BS-IV Diesel and BS-III petrol vehicles to control the air quality in the NCR region.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Chris Byrd

Procurement Resource

+1 307 363 1045

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram