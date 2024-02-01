The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Praises Bipartisan Passage Of $78 Billion Tax Deal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) praises the bipartisan passage of the $78 billion tax deal negotiated by House Ways & Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR). The bipartisan deal with support from key leaders, like Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business Roger Williams (R-TX), includes critical amendments to the tax code that will save small businesses millions of dollars a year. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“In the midst of historic division and strict budgetary needs, our Congress was able to come together for the betterment of our nation. Among other things, the deal addresses critical tax issues for small businesses and signals a step towards more civil governance. This illustrates an understanding of the importance of our small business community, and an equal willingness to act on our behalf.The change in the tax code will keep thousands of small businesses from closing and help encourage growth and innovation within our economy. The money that would otherwise take years to get back through delayed write-offs can now be invested into new jobs, clean energy, or ground breaking technology. This deal is a sign of congress becoming more functional, bipartisan and focused on common-sense solutions. We particularly appreciate House Speaker Mike Johnson and Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams for their leadership and courage in standing up for all entrepreneurs.”About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez

United States Hispanic Business Council

+1 305-608-0425

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn