Chatabix And Flare Audio Partner On New Earphone Edition To Raise Money For MIND

The new Chatabix JET earphones from Flare Audio.

Chatabix is a brilliant comedy podcast from Joe Wilkinson and David Earl

Audio innovator Flare Audio has partnered with comedy Podcast Chatabix to create an exclusive high-definition earphone edition, raising money for MIND.

- Joe Wilkinson, Chatabix host, comedian, actor and writer, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Launched today (February 1st) to coincide with MIND's Time to Talk Day, the earphone features Flare's award-winning JET 3 and E-Prototype earphones with exclusive Chatabix branding.The collaboration comes after Chatabix hosts, Comedians Joe Wilkinson and David Earl, became fans of Flare's earphones.“They're amazing, feels like the sound is right in your head.” says Wilkinson.“We often have listeners get in touch to tell us that the podcast helped them through some rough times,” he continues.“We do sometimes wonder what the hell we are doing, so when people tell us we've given them a bit of a lift when they've needed it, it means the world to us.”“We've always wanted to do something to support the brilliant charity MIND, so it was a no-brainer to collaborate with Flare to produce our own earphone that people can tune in on. We're over the moon that Flare is donating 25% of all sales of our Chatabix earphone to MIND.”Time to Talk Day is run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in England, in partnership with Co-op. The day is about creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends, or colleagues about mental health. We all have mental health and by talking about it we can support ourselves and each other.Chatabix is a brilliantly chaotic podcast from Comedians Joe Wilkinson and David Earl. Joe Wilkinson is best known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Afterlife, Him & Her and his own sitcom (co-written with Earl), The Cockfields. David Earl has appeared in Afterlife, Derek and more recently his own award-winning film Brian & Charles, which stole the nation's heart and won the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award.Chatabix is an independently produced, thrice weekly podcast which takes a nonsensical meander through Wilkinson and Earl's day to day lives, punctuated with observational comedy moments and an eclectic mix of guests. It's brilliantly funny and highly likely to put a big smile on your face.Flare Audio started in 2010 as a loudspeaker manufacturer. With an aim to improve everyone's experience with sound, the company has since released a range of innovative products, from earphones to calming ear buds that remove the uncomfortable elements of sound. Flare has sold over 2 million pairs of in-ear devices and ship to over 180 countries, with fans including Liam from The Prodigy, Alexis from Hot Chip and Producer Tony Visconti.Chatabix Jet 3 Earphones: RRP £49.95Chatabix E-Prototype Earphones: RRP £249.95CHATABIX:FLARE AUDIO:

