Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Clip-On Ear Accessory To Illuminate Ears And Enhance Costumes Or Special Outfits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Mark W. of Mansfield, OH is the creator of Lobe Lights, a clip-on ear accessory designed to shine through the ear and make it appear as if the ears are glowing red. Users can wear the accessory for decoration, offering a way to illuminate the ears for Halloween, costume parties, birthday parties, and much more. The device is comprised of a set of clip-on LED lights that can be installed behind the ears via a small, comfortable clip that fastens to the top of the ear.When the user turns the lights on, they will glow with an intensity that will shine through the ear and give off an appearance of the ear glowing red (or other desired, manufactured colors). The lights may be used for decoration, such as on special occasions or holidays. Each clip can be charged with a small USB plug that is inserted into an electrical outlet. The lights offer a way to decorate and customize a different area of the body for fun and entertainment.The market for costume and specialized outfit accessories is diverse and dynamic. This market includes a wide range of products, from Halloween costumes and accessories to cosplay gear, costume enhancements, party supplies, and specialty items for themed events. The demand for costumes and accessories often experiences spikes during specific seasons, such as Halloween. During this time, consumers are actively searching for costumes, makeup, masks, wigs, and other accessories to complement their outfits. Cosplayers and theater production companies are consistently looking to purchase new and versatile accessories to help with their stylish outfit designs. Products like the Lobe Lights that feature an innovative design, attention to detail, and the use of new materials can set products apart in a competitive market, offering a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Mark filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Lobe Lights product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Lobe Lights can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...