(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The First Modern Glass Building in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC is pleased to announce Glass House Boca Raton, the first modern glass building in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton. Ideally situated on E Palmetto Park Road, the 10-story, intimate luxury residential development features the city's only rooftop oasis including a pool, jacuzzi, catering kitchen and entertaining space. Glass House Boca Raton will offer 28 gracious residences with stunning ocean, Intracoastal, and golf course views.

Glass House Boca Raton, a 10-Story Intimate Luxury Development in the Heart of Boca Raton Offering 28 Private Residences, to Launch Sales in February 2024

Glass House Boca Raton, a 10-Story Intimate Luxury Development in the Heart of Boca Raton Offering 28 Private Residences, to Launch Sales in February 2024

Continue Reading

Douglas

Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing team for Glass House Boca Raton and will launch sales February 2024. Groundbreaking is slated for the first quarter of 2025, and the development is expected to be completed in fall 2026. The visionaries behind the design of Glass House include architecture by renowned West Palm Beach firm Garcia Stromberg, interior design by prominent designer Wade Hallock of Miami-based Hallock Design Group, and landscape architecture by award-winning AGTLAND of Delray Beach.



Located at 280 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432, Glass House Boca Raton is distinctly located less than one mile from the beach and offers easy access to The Boca Raton, by golf cart and shuttle. With a dedicated, private entrance and exit on Southeast Third Avenue and a discreet entrance on East Royal Palm Road, Glass House is surrounded by desirable restaurants and shopping.

"Glass House Boca Raton will be the first modern glass building in Downtown Boca Raton, and its ideal location also provides the upscale lifestyle that discerning buyers are seeking," said Adam Gottbetter, VP Finance & Development of 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC. "From the moment residents enter the garage and take the private, or semi-private, elevator to their spacious residence, they will experience a private sanctuary."

"Glass House Boca Raton is a pioneer among the vibrant transformation happening in Downtown Boca Raton. Glass House provides residents with the best of both worlds - accessibility to top-tier dining and retail, and proximity to the best beaches and golf courses," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Douglas Elliman Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "With sales launching in February 2024, we expect incredible interest in the intimate development."

Featuring open concept layouts with two- to four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,550–3,990 square feet, purchasers have the option to combine for half- and full-floor residences. Each residence offers generous living, dining and entertaining areas, private or semi-private elevator access, 9 1⁄2-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a full-size laundry room, and a deep, private terrace with glass railings. Select residences include a den/office. Each residence has fully automated and integrated custom sun-shading/lighting control and air purification throughout.

Offering expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, residences include private terraces ranging from eight to 12 feet deep with built-in gas grills. The spa-inspired primary bathrooms feature dual-sink vanities and water closets, and mosaic shower floors. There are spacious walk-in closets in the primary bedroom. Gourmet kitchens boast Italian cabinetry, professional-grade Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove appliances, gas

cooktop, an island, and heat-resistant quartz countertops and backsplash. A curated selection of finish packages is available for customization. Residences are integrated with a Crestron automation system for lighting, shades and climate control.

Premier roof deck amenities include a private pool, cabanas, in-pool sun deck, Jacuzzi, fire pit, and an outdoor catering kitchen with a BBQ grill. A state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor turf lanes, a sauna and a plunge pool can be found on the first floor, in addition to a residents-only lounge, called the "Palmetto Bar," which will offer demitasse and private seating.



With valet and monitored entries including a full-time doorman, Glass House offers two levels of underground air conditioned and dehumidified parking with two parking spaces for every residence, including

a limited number of private two-car garages, a residents-only car wash, golf cart parking and charging station, and parking for residents' bicycles. Brightline's new Boca Raton station is less than one mile away.



Furthermore, Glass House Boca Raton is offering a limited number of preferred membership opportunities to residents with the iconic The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club), subject to availability (golf not included). A shuttle stop will be located at the lobby for resident members.

Currently under construction, the sales gallery is expected to open in February 2024 and is located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Pricing is from $2.5-6.9 million. For more information, call 561-232-2644.

About Glass House Boca Raton

The exclusive Glass House Boca Raton, the first modern glass building in Downtown Boca Raton, is a 10-story intimate luxury residential development featuring 28 gracious two- to four-bedroom residences. Steps from all the heart of Boca Raton offers and less than one mile from the beach, it beckons with stunning ocean, Intracoastal and golf course views. Developed by 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC, it boasts exquisite appointments and upscale amenities. Scheduled for completion in fall 2026, Glass House Boca Raton will launch sales in February 2024. It is located at 280 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432. The sales gallery is located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit glasshouseboca , email [email protected] or call the sales gallery at 561.232.2644.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City,

Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and

real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers

a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company

markets properties to audiences in 58 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio.



Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Glass House Boca Raton