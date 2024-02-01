(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online poker players who are looking to escape the winter cold are heading to ACR Poker. The worldwide poker site is sending players to ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker's next tour stop at the Palm Beach Kennel Club in Florida.

ACR Poker is guaranteeing 20 packages to the $500,000 GTD Main Event which starts on Thursday, February 22nd.

It will have a live-streamed Final Table, so players can show off their skills to a worldwide audience while battling for big prize money.

ACR Poker Guaranteeing 20 Packages to Chris Moneymaker's Land-based Tour Stop in West Palm Beach.

"I want to thank

ACR Poker for supporting my inaugural tour season last year and 2024 is shaping up to be even better," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "I can't wait to see all the players living it up in West Palm Beach."

Players can win their

Moneymaker Tour package in the Beast Tournament Mega Satellite on Sunday, February 4th at 6:05pm ET. The direct buy-in is $95 but players can qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

The Mega Satellite guarantees 20 packages worth $3,000 each, for $60,000 total. Each package includes a $2,500 entry to the Main Event, plus $500 towards travel expenses that goes directly into the player account.

Moneymaker added that ACR Poker's support for his tour will continue in a big way. Every Sunday, starting February 11th, will be a $109 satellite qualifier which will award a $1,500 Main Event entry to a future Moneymaker Tour stop.

For more information on the Moneymaker Tour Satellites, visit ACRPoker .

For more info on the tour itself, visit the website at .

