Active Cyber Hires Brandon Britton To Launch Analytics Practice As Part Of Their Strategic Shift

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Cyber, a prominent player in technology implementation, announces the expansion of its portfolio with the introduction of the Analytics Practice as part of their strategic shift towards becoming a Specialized Global Boutique (SGB). The focus is on delivering comprehensive advisory and implementation services for leading cloud architectures, including Okta, Workday, ServiceNow, and the latest addition, Analytics (MicroStrategy).

Brandon Britton - VP of Analytics at Active Cyber

Continue Reading

This move aims to create a dynamic platform catering to the unique needs of customers, employees, and software partners navigating these industry-leading platforms. In a landscape where cloud offerings often overlap, customers seek tailored solutions and advice on efficiently adopting these platforms, aligning seamlessly with their existing or upcoming data architecture.

In collaboration with MicroStrategy, a leading BI and analytics platform, the Analytics practice at Active Cyber specializes in converting raw data into actionable insights, enabling strategic decision-making for clients across diverse industries. With over 30 years of experience, MicroStrategy provides a cloud-first, AI-powered platform for scalable and versatile data visualization, reporting, and analytics to drive business success.

Brandon Britton will lead the Analytics practice at Active Cyber as Vice President. With over 15 years of experience in consulting and analytics, Brandon brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in implementing data analytics solutions. Formerly the VP of Operations for MicroStrategy, Brandon managed several delivery, operations, and sales teams while also reinvigorating the teams and implementing new go-to-market strategies.

Brandon Britton expresses his enthusiasm, "I am excited about the opportunities for growth in the domain, particularly with our cloud, AI, and 'full stack' approach. These are incredible times to be a part of Active Cyber."

Paul Green, MicroStrategy Senior EVP Services, shares his perspective on the collaboration, "Brandon brings a track record of building consulting practices from the ground up. As a former VP at MicroStrategy, he is intimately connected to MicroStrategy's

Sales and Consulting teams. The solutions and 'plays' we can put together offer an exciting opportunity to grow together."

Brandon's appointment is a pivotal moment as MicroStrategy transforms its partner strategy and strengthens its position as a leader in the business intelligence industry. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving forward our joint commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and providing unparalleled support to clients.

Launching the Analytics practice marks a significant milestone in Active Cyber's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions on a global scale.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carrie Holland

[email protected]

972-946-4804

SOURCE Active Cyber