Lifevac® Radio - Save A Life Radio Hits The Air On LI Newsradio 103.9

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All things LifeVac® and issues the company faces trying to change the world! Currently 1711 lives saved around the world, including 1094 children. Hosted by newest member of Team LifeVac® Rick Fatscher and featuring the Inventor and CEO of LifeVac® Arthur Lih – the show promises to be an informative, and entertaining look at the issues the revolutionary device faces in eliminating choking as a cause of death!
What:
Weekly radio show Tuesdays from 3-4pm on 103.9 LI News Radio
Where:
103.9 Studio at Macarthur Airport, LInewsradio
When:
Tuesdays from 3-4 pm
About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, NY. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. Visit
