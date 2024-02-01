College Consensus Unveils Comprehensive Meta-Ranking Of The Best Colleges & Universities For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, the trusted source for college rankings and information, has released its 2024 rankings of the best colleges and universities across the nation. These rankings serve as a comprehensive guide for prospective students and their families in making informed decisions about higher education. They can be viewed at:

Best Colleges 2024

Fifty schools were included in this year's ranking and represent a diverse array of institutions, from large state research universities to small liberal arts colleges. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) took the top spot, followed by Princeton University, Stanford University, Harvard University, and Yale University in the top five.

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

-Amherst College, Amherst, MA

-Bates College, Lewiston, ME

-Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME

-Brigham Young University, Provo, UT

-Brown University, Providence, RI

-California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA

-Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA

-Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, CA

-Colby College, Waterville, ME

-College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, MO

-Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

-Columbia University, New York, NY

-Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

-Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH

-Davidson College, Davidson, NC

-Duke University, Durham, NC

-Emory University, Atlanta, GA

-Georgetown University, Washington, DC

-Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA

-Hamilton College, Clinton, NY

-Haverford College, Haverford, PA

-Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

-Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

-Pomona College, Claremont, CA

-Rice University, Houston, TX

-Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA

-University of California-Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

-University of California-Davis, Davis, CA

-University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

-University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

-University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

-University of Illinois, Champaign, IL

-University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

-University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

-University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

-University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

-University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

-University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

-Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

-Vassar College, Pouhghkeepsie, NY

-Washington and Lee University, Lexington, VA

-Washington University in Saint Louis, Saint Louis, MO

-Wellesley College, Wellesley, MA

-Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT

-Williams College, Williamstown, MA

"We understand the significance of choosing the right college or university. Our mission at College Consensus is to simplify this process by offering a holistic view of institutions through a combination of expert rankings and student reviews," said Jeremy Alder, Founder and Senior Editor at College Consensus.

"Our Consensus rankings combine the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to create a unique college meta-ranking. This approach offers a comprehensive and holistic perspective missing from other college rankings. There are many best colleges rankings, but only one Consensus."

College Consensus is a comprehensive education resource that combines expert reviews, student feedback, and key data to provide accurate and unbiased information about colleges and universities.

