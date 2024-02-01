Licel Joins The Grow London Global Programme To Unlock Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London-based leader in mobile app security, Licel , has joined the respected Grow London Global Programme

as part of its third cohort.



The Grow London Global initiative from London & Partners is renowned for boosting high-growth businesses based in the UK capital. It equips them with the tools and support they need to tap into global markets, acting as a beacon of support for London's vibrant business community, and providing them with world-class access to resources, mentorship, and the networks that are vital for global expansion.

Licel, mobile channel security, London and Partners Grow Global

Ivan Kinash, CEO of Licel, expressed his pride at being selected as a high-growth business for the current cohort: "Being part of Grow London Global is a great step for us. A few years ago, we chose London as our headquarters because of its dynamic markets, its welcoming and neutral outlook, and its commitment to cultivating business success. This programme is a testament to that choice. We see it as a fantastic opportunity for us to grow, learn, and connect with peers on similar journeys."

Karen Sandhu, Head of Grow London Global, welcomed Licel to the cohort, saying: "The challenges presented by cyber threats are ever-present and evolving. We are happy to welcome cybersecurity companies like Licel to our programme given its mission to make the digital world a safer place."

Licel's participation in the Grow London Global programme underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, promising a future of enhanced digital safety for app developers and their end users globally.

Licel

Licel is a global leader in mobile application security. Its powerful products make Android, iOS, and Java apps safe to use in a world of fast-shifting cyber threats. Licel's EMVCo-certified solutions are currently operating in 84 countries around the world and run on over 12 billion installations of mobile apps. For more information, visit .

London & Partners

London & Partners is the business and destination agency for London. Its mission is to create economic growth that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive. It is a not-for-profit company and operates as a social enterprise, half funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and half from other sources including its portfolio of commercial ventures. For more information, visit: .

Grow London

Grow London is run by London & Partners and offers a range of programmes and initiatives to drive business growth in London and internationally. These include Grow London which supports global businesses set up in London, Grow London Global which helps London-based businesses expand into international markets and the Innovation Fellowship programme which works to support and drive corporate innovation. For more information, visit: .

For more information, please contact Licel's Head of Communications, Tom Cross, on +1.650.488.8366.

SOURCE Licel