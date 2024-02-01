President Of Czech Parliament's Chamber Of Deputies Arrives On Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A delegation headed by the Chairperson of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation headed by the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on Azerbaijani-Czech inter-parliamentary relations Elnur Allahverdiyev, Czech Ambassador Milan Sedláček, and other officials met Markéta Pekarová Adamová at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries waved.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel