President Of Czech Parliament's Chamber Of Deputies Arrives On Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A delegation
headed by the Chairperson of the Chamber of Deputies of the
Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová arrived
on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The delegation headed by the head of the Azerbaijani
Parliament's working group on Azerbaijani-Czech inter-parliamentary
relations Elnur Allahverdiyev, Czech Ambassador Milan Sedláček, and
other officials met Markéta Pekarová Adamová at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, where the state flags of both countries
waved.
