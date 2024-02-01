Citynet Now In Nar Stores

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar, which ensures convenience of its customers at all times,
now offers services of the CityNet internet provider in its stores.
Within the framework of this cooperation, now it is possible to get
information and subscribe to CityNet services in Nar stores located
at Elmler Akademiyasi (H. Javid Ave., 48) and Memar Ajami
(Huseynbala Aliyev 4) .
In line with mobile operator's accesibility strategy by being a
one-stop shop for various services Nar stores allow to benefit from
favorable offers and excellent customer service.
CityNet is an internet provider that offers high-speed stable
Internet, landline and digital TV services at prices starting from
17.99 AZN. You can learn more about services provided by CityNet
here .
Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2
million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years.
The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and
provides excellent service at an affordable price.
