WB, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Accelerating Kambarata-1 HPP Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. Representatives from the World Bank (WB) and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibrayev, held discussions on accelerating the implementation of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) construction, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, technical and economic justifications for the project were also discussed. The parties delved into the specifics of the works and stages to commence with the $500 million provided by the WB. The planned activities included the construction of water transport tunnels, as well as a transport tunnel.

It was emphasized that all tasks related to HPP construction must be completed on schedule. The conclusion of the meeting outlined the requirements for the HPP construction, considering the selection of a company for the update of the feasibility study.

Yesterday, the WB delegation visited the construction site of the Kambarata-1 HPP. The visit covered updates to the technical and economic analysis, discussions on economic and environmental matters, electricity generation, dam construction, and other related topics.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata-1 HPP is one of the largest hydropower projects in Central Asia. It will be located on the Naryn river. The HPP is designed to have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an expected annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh.

In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the World Bank for technical assistance amounting to $5 million to update the feasibility study of the Kambarata-1 HPP.