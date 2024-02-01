WB, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Accelerating Kambarata-1 HPP Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. Representatives from the World Bank (WB) and Kyrgyzstan's Minister
of Energy, Taalaibek Ibrayev, held discussions on accelerating the
implementation of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP)
construction, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, technical and
economic justifications for the project were also discussed. The
parties delved into the specifics of the works and stages to
commence with the $500 million provided by the WB. The planned
activities included the construction of water transport tunnels, as
well as a transport tunnel.
It was emphasized that all tasks related to HPP construction
must be completed on schedule. The conclusion of the meeting
outlined the requirements for the HPP construction, considering the
selection of a company for the update of the feasibility study.
Yesterday, the WB delegation visited the construction site of
the Kambarata-1 HPP. The visit covered updates to the technical and
economic analysis, discussions on economic and environmental
matters, electricity generation, dam construction, and other
related topics.
According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata-1
HPP is one of the largest hydropower projects in Central Asia. It
will be located on the Naryn river. The HPP is designed to have a
capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic
meters, with an expected annual electricity generation of 5.6
billion kWh.
In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the World
Bank for technical assistance amounting to $5 million to update the
feasibility study of the Kambarata-1 HPP.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107797713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.