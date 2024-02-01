Azerbaijan Negotiates Cooperation With Inter-Parliamentary Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation headed by Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the region's current situation were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Inter-Parliamentary Union has an important mandate in terms of contributing to the establishment of ties, exchange of views and contacts between parliaments of different countries, and added that our country also takes an active part in the Union's activities.

According to him, the cooperation between the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), founded during the presidency of our country in the Non-Aligned Movement, has broad prospects, and the 148th Assembly of the Union to be held in Geneva in March this year will be useful in terms of discussing the possibilities of cooperation.

Meanwhile, noting that in 2024 Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is the largest event in the UN system, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed in detail about the preparatory work carried out in this direction and expressed hope for active participation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the event.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel