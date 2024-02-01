Azerbaijan Negotiates Cooperation With Inter-Parliamentary Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation headed by
Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin
Chungong, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
At the meeting, the prospects for developing cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the region's
current situation were discussed.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Inter-Parliamentary
Union has an important mandate in terms of contributing to the
establishment of ties, exchange of views and contacts between
parliaments of different countries, and added that our country also
takes an active part in the Union's activities.
According to him, the cooperation between the Inter-Parliamentary
Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), founded during the presidency of our country in the
Non-Aligned Movement, has broad prospects, and the 148th Assembly
of the Union to be held in Geneva in March this year will be useful
in terms of discussing the possibilities of cooperation.
Meanwhile, noting that in 2024 Azerbaijan will host the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is the largest event in
the UN system, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed in detail about
the preparatory work carried out in this direction and expressed
hope for active participation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in
the event.
