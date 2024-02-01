PACE's Recent Step Against Azerbaijan - Another Display Of Double Standards, FM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The first visit of UN representatives and several other international organizations to the region in 30 years took place after the local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh last year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with a delegation headed by the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, Trend reports.

The minister informed in details about the current post-conflict situation in the region, the reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, as well as the country's peace initiatives.

He noted that despite Azerbaijan's demonstrated position, the inaction of several international organizations during the occupation and conflict undermines the current normalization agenda.

Bayramov also emphasized that the recent step taken by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) against Azerbaijan is perceived by the country as another demonstration of double standards.

The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session. Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan allegedly 'organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh'. Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were 'not invited' to observe the presidential election to be held on February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a one-sided and biased resolution regarding the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel