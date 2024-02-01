PACE's Recent Step Against Azerbaijan - Another Display Of Double Standards, FM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The first visit
of UN representatives and several other international organizations
to the region in 30 years took place after the local anti-terror
measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh last year, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with a
delegation headed by the Secretary General of the
Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, Trend reports.
The minister informed in details about the current post-conflict
situation in the region, the reconstruction and construction work
carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, as well as
the country's peace initiatives.
He noted that despite Azerbaijan's demonstrated position, the
inaction of several international organizations during the
occupation and conflict undermines the current normalization
agenda.
Bayramov also emphasized that the recent step taken by the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) against
Azerbaijan is perceived by the country as another demonstration of
double standards.
The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were
challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session.
Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to
deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan
allegedly 'organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh'.
Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were 'not
invited' to observe the presidential election to be held on
February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a
one-sided and biased resolution regarding the anti-terrorist
measures in Karabakh.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107797711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.