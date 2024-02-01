               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Baku Acquires From China Next Batch Of Containers For Transit To Europe


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A feeder vessel from Aktau has delivered to Baku International Sea Trade Port another route train sent from Chinese Xi'an, Trend reports.

"This train consists of 55 forty-foot containers delivered by feeder vessel (container ship) Sunkar from Kazakhstan's Aktau port. At present, unloading, and loading operations are carried out in Baku port for further shipment of cargoes to Poti by rail," the information says.

The cargoes include cars, parts of large-capacity equipment, and other non-food goods.

Meanwhile, more than 200 forty-foot containers have already passed from Xi'an through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia since the beginning of the year.

The travel time from Chinese Xi'an to Baku is 11-12 days, which suits Chinese suppliers and cargo customers in Europe.

To note, the transit route is the Middle Corridor.

