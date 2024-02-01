Azerbaijan's Baku Acquires From China Next Batch Of Containers For Transit To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A feeder vessel
from Aktau has delivered to Baku International Sea Trade Port
another route train sent from Chinese Xi'an, Trend reports.
"This train consists of 55 forty-foot containers delivered by
feeder vessel (container ship) Sunkar from Kazakhstan's Aktau port.
At present, unloading, and loading operations are carried out in
Baku port for further shipment of cargoes to Poti by rail," the
information says.
The cargoes include cars, parts of large-capacity equipment, and
other non-food goods.
Meanwhile, more than 200 forty-foot containers have already
passed from Xi'an through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
and Georgia since the beginning of the year.
The travel time from Chinese Xi'an to Baku is 11-12 days, which
suits Chinese suppliers and cargo customers in Europe.
To note, the transit route is the Middle Corridor.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107797710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.