Distinctive Generative Pixel Art-Based Mobile Collectible RPG “Meta Toy Dragonz SAGA” Coming To WEMIX PLAY In H1 2024

Create exploration team from over 300 distinctive dragons with unique jobs and attributes to conquer the World Stage

Harness unlimited combinations of Gem Blocks and companion pets to upgrade your dragons' abilities Demonstrate strategic prowess by competing in thrilling PvP battles with other dragon exploration teams and dominate the Arena rankings

Leading global game developer Wemade today announced the upcoming launch of mobile collectible role playing game (RPG)“Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA” on the world's biggest blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY ( ). Developed by Korean game studio Sandbox Network,“Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA” is currently deployed on the Polygon blockchain, and looks poised to expand its user base when the game launches on WEMIX PLAY in H1 2024.

Set in a distinctive Generative Pixel Art-designed world, the“Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA” story takes place in BlockTown, a peaceful place where Toy Dragons lived in harmony until it was invaded by wind-up toys. Players will need to rebuild the town, assemble the strongest exploration from over 300 types of distinctive dragons and embark on a journey to recover precious Gem Blocks stolen from the town's treasure warehouse. Key features include:



Unique Pixel-style Toy Dragons: Form your dream team from over 300 distinctive dragons and make use of their unique jobs and attribute features to conquer the World Stage.

Rebuild BlockTown with Toy Dragons: Set up and upgrade various production lines, including the Block Factory, Block Hardware Store, and Gear Maker. The more you upgrade BlockTown, the more rewards you'll obtain for your dragons' growth. Unleash endless synergies with Gem Blocks and Pets: Harness the power of Gem Blocks and companion pets with different abilities to craft a myriad of strategic combinations for your exploration team. Take into account your dragons' attributes and classes to create countless strategic combinations that further amplify their strengths.

“Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA” offers both Player vs Environment (PvE) and Player vs Player (PvP) modes. In PvE mode, players explore daily dungeons, and also engage in world raids and boss battles. PvP features the Arena mode comprising 1-on-1 battles and a ranking system, as well as the Guild PvP mode which introduces additional competitive elements through playing in Guilds.



Players can show off their strategic prowess by competing in thrilling PvP battles with other dragon exploration teams in the Arena. By strategically configuring a well-balanced combination of dragons and adapting to the attribute buffs that change with each league season, players will be able to dominate the arena rankings.

“We are happy to have formed a partnership with Wemade, which is changing the paradigm of the blockchain game market,” said JahngKyom Hahn, vice president of new business at Sandbox Network.“With the game onboarding to WEMIX PLAY, the leading blockchain game platform, we expect Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA to quickly dominate the blockchain-based collectible RPG market.”

