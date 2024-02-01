AISIX SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF WILDFIRE 2.0: THE NEXT GENERATION OF CLIMATE RISK DATA SET FOR CANADA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISIX Solutions Inc., (“AISIX” or“the Company”) (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7), a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, is proud to announce the release of Wildfire 2.0, a revolutionary climate risk data set. This advanced tool is designed to provide unparalleled insights into wildfire risks, aiding in the effective planning and mitigation strategies for communities and businesses.



AISIX Wildfire 2.0 provides probabilities of wildfire across Canada by incorporating fire ignitions and spread. The dataset also includes historical fire and weather information, along with a 1-to-5 score that considers past fire occurrences and future fire probabilities. This dataset is unique in Canada, offering a valuable tool for insurance professionals, real estate agents, and the public to assess their fire risk and understand how it is evolving due to climate change.

AISIX's wildfire data layer is generated by building on the state-of-the-art Canadian Forest Service workflow, using the Burn-P3 (Probability, Prediction, and Planning) software. Burn-P3 combines the physically-based fire spread model, Prometheus, with a stochastic approach to determining burn probability, simulating billions of synthetic fire events across climatological, morphological, and biophysical conditions to deliver burn probabilities. AISIX's workflow aggregates independent burn scenarios to stochastically determine burn probability for the entirety of Canada. Burn-P3 and its evolution, Burn-P3+, are currently used and validated in Canada and internationally, and documented in manuals, reports, and peer-reviewed publications. By using a proprietary data pipeline, burn probability is systematically modelled for any location in Canada.

Once modelling is complete, post-processing is performed on the burn probability dataset to detect and correct boundary artefacts between simulation domains and extrapolates burn probability into the wildland urban interfaces (WUI) of different population centres. Rigorous validation of simulation statistics ensures model performance is evaluated at a local scale and as a pan-Canadian aggregate of burn probability to inform ongoing model refinement and development.

Key Features of Wildfire 2.0:



Wildfire burn probability and wildfire risk scores

Cumulative wildfire burn probabilities over 1, 10, and 30 years

Average Burn Probabilities within 10km

No. of Small Historical Fires (<200 hectares)

No. of Large Historical Fires (>200 hectares)

250m resolution for all of Canada

Based on more than 400 thousand historic fire locations and over 400 billion simulated fires Builds on top of Canadian Forest Service methodologies that are internationally validated and peer-reviewed

"We understand the increasing importance of accurate climate risk data in today's rapidly changing environment," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "Wildfire 2.0 is more than a data set; it's a crucial tool for governments, businesses, and communities to make informed decisions that could save properties, ecosystems, and lives."

Wildfire 2.0 is the result of extensive work and research of leading climate experts and data scientists. It represents a significant step forward in AISIX Solutions' commitment to providing cutting-edge tools for climate risk assessment.

The release of Wildfire 2.0 is not only a testament to AISIX Solutions' innovation in climate risk technology but also reinforces the company's dedication to fostering resilience and preparedness in the face of climate challenges. For more information about AISIX Solutions and its climate risk solutions, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About AISIX Solutions

AISIX Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

