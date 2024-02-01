Seastar Medical Granted Canadian Patent With Broad Claims Covering The Selective Cytopheretic Device Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces the issuance by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office of Canadian Patent No. 2814586. This new patent has broad claims covering the Company's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) technology. Its issuance expands SeaStar Medical's international patent rights and complements existing U.S. patent rights.



“A significant opportunity exists to improve treatment of dysregulated hyperinflammatory response that can cause multiorgan damage and even death. The SCD is an innovative and proven approach that selectively targets highly active inflammatory cells to quell the hyperinflammatory response resulting from a range of conditions, and potentially reverse organ injury,” said Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical.

This newly issued Canadian patent, titled Cytopheretic Cartridge and Use Thereof, provides coverage of SCD cartridges for treating activated leukocytes and activated platelets, as well as their use in processing activated leukocytes and platelets.

About the Selective Cytopheretic Device

The novel SCD is a cell-directed therapy that uses the body's immune system to heal and can be easily added to other extracorporeal therapies such as dialysis or continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT). This technology targets and neutralizes activated toxic neutrophils, providing a new therapeutic approach to systemic inflammatory response syndrome. By restoring reparative physiology, the SCD holds potential to reduce mortality. It has been used with other treatments including IL-6 blockers, corticosteroids and other common treatments, with few known contraindications.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical's novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

