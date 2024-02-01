Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Centrifugal Compressor Market size was valued at about USD 15.7 million in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 4.90% to extend a value of USD 23.4 million by 2034.”

What is Centrifugal Compressor?

Market Overview:

Centrifugal Compressor is a type of dynamic compressor widely used in various industries for gas compression. It operates by converting kinetic energy into potential energy, resulting in the compression of gases. Centrifugal compressors are crucial components in many applications, including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and manufacturing processes.

Centrifugal compressors use rotating impellers to accelerate the gas, creating a high-velocity stream that is then decelerated in a diffuser, converting kinetic energy into pressure. They are known for their ability to handle large volumes of gas and provide higher efficiencies, making them suitable for applications where significant compression ratios are required. These compressors find applications in various industries, such as natural gas processing, air separation units, refrigeration, chemical, and petrochemical processing, and power generation.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Ongoing advancements in compressor technology, materials, and design contribute to improved performance, reliability, and maintenance of centrifugal compressors.

As industries expand and new infrastructure projects emerge, the demand for centrifugal compressors for various applications also tends to increase.

The globalization of industries and the need for efficient transportation of natural gas have led to increased demand for compressors in LNG (liquefied natural gas) and other gas-related applications. Centrifugal compressors find applications in diverse industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical processing, power generation, air separation, and refrigeration. Their versatility and ability to handle various gases and flow rates contribute to their widespread adoption.

Restrain Factors:



High initial investment.

Limited application in low-flow conditions.

Operational limitations in turndown ratios.

Complexity in integration with existing systems. Technological transition challenges.

