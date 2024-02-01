Amplitech Group’S AGTGSS Division Unveils New 5G High-Speed Network In A Box (NIB)

AmpliTech Group's AGTGSS division stands at the forefront of cutting-edge telecommunications technology as a distinguished Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specializing in 5G solutions. With a relentless commitment to innovation, AmpliTech has established itself as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving landscape of fifth-generation wireless technology. AGTGSS is an emerging American based 5G full service and hardware provider.

Apart from recently unveiling its flagship product, a Massive MIMO, 64T64R ORAN, CAT B Radio Network, AGTGSS is leveraging existing relationships with multiple manufacturing and system integrators. The company has formulated the concept and performance requirements essential for developing a distinctive 5G Network-in-a-Box (NIB) product. This strategic move aims to attract a broader customer base beyond the realm of Massive MIMO technology. This product addresses demand for customers needing either private or public 5G networks for events, construction sites, or situations where a permanent installation is not practical. NIB's can scale to accommodate increased demand or expanding coverage areas. This scalability is crucial for adapting to changing requirements and ensuring that the network can grow as needed.

AGTGSS is ready and able to deploy POC's (Proof of Concept) for this new technology, serving as validation to customers that the technology is readily available and performs on demand. Another advantage and product differentiation for this 5G NIB, is its rapid deployment capabilities, as our 5G NIBs are designed for quick and easy deployment, enabling organizations to establish 5G connectivity swiftly. This is particularly advantageous in emergency situations, temporary events, or scenarios where immediate connectivity is crucial.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, stated“This is yet another major accomplishment in our constant push to bring 5G solutions to the industry. We have developed key relationships which have enabled us to offer our solutions to a wider range of customers. We will continue to work with major 5G industry players, case in point our participation in the upcoming MWC show in Barcelona, where major 5G companies will take part.” Mr. Maqbool added“we have started to receive RFQ's for our products and looking forward to keep taking advantage of our low proprietary low noise figure technology and keep on releasing products that will provide value to our loyal shareholders while enhancing our company's brand name recognition in this trillion dollar 5G industry”.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit:

About AGTGSS

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

