FLINT Announces $244 Million In New Contract Awards And Renewals

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. ("FLINT") (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that, during the period from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024, it has booked new contract awards and renewals that are estimated to generate approximately $244 million in backlog. Approximately 38% of the work will be executed in 2024 with the balance scheduled for 2025-2029.

The work will be executed across Energy and Industrial markets, including Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Agriculture and Forestry and will encompass the following services lines: Maintenance, Turnarounds, Construction, Corrosion and Abrasion Wear Technologies and Environmental Services, including abandonment, decommissioning, reclamation and remediation. “We have seen strong bookings to start 2024. We are seeing increased interest from our valued customers in securing our services for multi-year periods due to our strong safety and operational performance and concerns about a tightening labour market,” said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer. “FLINT's continued commitment to customer service and collaboration and integration with community stakeholders, its focus on safety, quality, operational execution and leadership and its drive for innovation and continuous improvement to maximize efficiency and predictability all contributed to these awards, which included the renewal and scope expansion of existing contracts. We are proud to execute aspects of this awarded work in partnership with our local and Indigenous partners,” added Mr. Card. About FLINT Corp. With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit or contact:

Barry Card

Chief Executive Officer

FLINT Corp.

(587) 318-0997

... Jennifer Stubbs

Chief Financial Officer

FLINT Corp.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to: new contract awards and renewals, including the estimated value thereof and the volume of work to be executed in 2024 and 2025-2029.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, compliance with debt covenants, access to credit facilities and other sources of capital for working capital requirements and capital expenditure needs, availability of labour, dependence on key personnel, economic conditions, commodity prices, interest rates, future actions by governmental authorities in response to Covid-19 or another pandemic, regulatory change, weather and risks related to the integration of acquired businesses. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Risks and uncertainties about FLINT's business are more fully discussed in FLINT's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the operating and financial results, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at . In formulating the forward-looking information, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting FLINT will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including, without limitation, with respect to general levels of economic activity, regulations, taxes and interest rates. Although the forward-looking information is based on what management of FLINT consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and FLINT does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.