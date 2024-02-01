Renexxion To Present At The Oppenheimer 34ᵗʰ Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSCREA, Ireland, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renexxion Ireland Limited (“Renexxion”), a private biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with high unmet need in gastrointestinal (“GI”) disorders, announced today that the company will present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024.
Event: Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Format: Presentation by Peter Milner, CEO, and 1-on-1 meetings
Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Time: 2:40 – 3:10 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Please contact your Oppenheimer representative to schedule a 1x1 with the company's management team.
About Renexxion Ireland
Renexxion Ireland Limited, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of California-based Renexxion, LLC, is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering new drugs to patients with GI disorders. In addition to developing its lead product candidate, naronapride, Renexxion Ireland is currently advancing an additional research program in inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”).
Further information on Renexxion Ireland can be found online: .
Investor Relations Contact:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
...
1-917-734-7387
Media Inquiries:
...
+353 61 539121
MENAFN01022024004107003653ID1107797671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.