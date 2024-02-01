Molekule Consulting Adds Strategic Spark With Appointment Of Kallal Pramanik

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Molekule Consulting provides best-in-class strategic intelligence and is solely dedicated to the biopharma sector. We shape the path forward with our strategic intelligence, driving transformative changes across the biopharmaceutical landscape.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Kallal Pramanik has been appointed the Associate Vice President of the India team at Molekule Consulting, a leading provider of healthcare-focused strategic consultancy services.Kallal brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare consulting and research, having worked in India, Germany, and the USA. He carries a proven track record of success in driving both profit and efficiency for renowned multinational pharmaceutical companies. Kallal's impressive qualifications include a PhD in Cancer Biology, an MSc in Biotechnology, and an MBA. He possesses a deep understanding of a diverse range of therapeutic areas, including Immunology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiometabolic Disorders, and Rare Diseases."We are thrilled to welcome Kallal to the Molekule family," said David Alderman, Founder and CEO. "His extensive expertise and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint globally and deliver exceptional value to our clients.""I am excited to join Molekule Consulting at this pivotal time and to be part of such a dynamic team," said Pramanik. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with Molekule's teams across the globe, to drive client success and contribute to the company's continued growth."ABOUT MOLEKULE CONSULTINGMolekule Consulting delivers best-in-class strategic intelligence in healthcare to catalyze growth and foster innovation for biopharmaceutical brands, franchises, and businesses.We shape the path forward and drive transformative changes with our high-impact, actionable insights for our clients. Our clientele includes industry titans, robust mid-sized companies, and ambitious newcomers within the global biopharmaceutical realm.Interested in learning more about Molekule Consulting's healthcare-focused strategies and market intelligence? Dive deeper here:CONTACT INFORMATIONDavid Alderman, President & CEO, ... +1 305.504.3030

David Alderman

Molekule Consulting LLC

+1 305-504-3030

...