Golfweek Ranks 7 Myrtle Beach Layouts Among America's Top 200 Resort Courses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Golfweek has released its always anticipated ranking of the“Top 200 resort courses in the U.S.,” and seven Myrtle Beach layouts, including two in the top 50, earned a spot on the prestigious list.“Myrtle Beach is golf's most popular destination, and Golfweek's ranking of America's premier resort courses highlights the depth and quality of the area's offerings,” said Kyle Oland, Director of Marketing for Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency responsible for promoting Myrtle Beach as a golf destination.“With the peak spring season on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming players from across the nation, as they will enjoy great golf and good times on and off the course.”Leading the charge for Myrtle Beach-area layouts were Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and The Dunes Golf & Beach Club. Mike Strantz's first solo design, Caledonia was No. 46 on the list, wowing raters with its unforgettable combination of architecture, artistry and a beautiful piece of Lowcountry property.The Dunes Club, ranked No. 48, is preparing to host the Myrtle Beach Classic, the area's first PGA TOUR event, May 9-12. The storied Robert Trent Jones Sr. design has long been regarded as among the nation's premier layouts, and the experience is highlighted by the 13th hole, known as“Waterloo,” a memorable risk-reward par 5.True Blue, Caledonia's sister course and a fellow Strantz design, was No. 86 as Golfweek's raters embraced the experience at one of the area's boldest layouts. Featuring fairways that are up to 100 yards wide and greens complexes that are endlessly creative, True Blue delivers an unforgettable experience.The Moorland Course at Legends Resort (No. 177), King's North at Myrtle Beach National (No. 181), Grande Dunes Resort Course (No. 191) and Barefoot Resort's Dye Course (No. 195) were also ranked among America's best.A P.B. Dye design, Moorland offers a round highlighted by the 244-yard 16th hole, known as“Hell's Half-Acre.” King's North, an Arnold Palmer layout that has long been one of the Grand Strand's most popular courses, is home to“The Gambler,” the par-5 sixth hole that features an alternate island fairway.Grande Dunes enjoyed a comprehensive greens, bunkers and clubhouse renovation in 2022. The course features five holes that play along the Intracoastal Waterway, including the stunning par 3 13th, one of the area's most photographed holes.Pete Dye's namesake design at Barefoot Resort is the annual host of the Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, and it delights traveling golfers with the legendary architect's trademark use of waste bunkers and visual deception.According to Golfweek, a“nationwide team of course raters continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria. [The raters] also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings on each course are averaged to produce a final, cumulative rating.”The Myrtle Beach area is home to nearly 90 courses and it attracts players from across the globe to enjoy the game's greatest combination of golf and value.For more information or to book a tee time, visit PlayGolfMyrtleBeach. About Golf Tourism SolutionsGTS is a marketing, technology and events-based organization in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. GTS provides a broad array of services, including email marketing, website design, social media and content production, targeting public and private clubs and real estate developments.GTS owns and operates the Omni Tee Sheet, licensing the technology out to more than 100 different golf courses and golf-related businesses.GTS has full responsibility for a thriving tournament division, headlined by the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach World Amateur Handicap Championship. The company runs 11 events, including the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, and brings more than 20,000 rounds of golf and room nights to Myrtle Beach.For more information, go to .

