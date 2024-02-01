Plant-Based Seafood Market To Reach US$ 853.7 Million Globally, By 2032 At 29.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest report, titled“Plant-based Seafood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global plant-based seafood market size reached US$ 81.4 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 853.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Plant-based Seafood Industry:

.Rising Environmental Concerns:

The increasing awareness of environmental issues is a significant driver for the plant-based seafood market. Traditional seafood industries have been criticized for overfishing, which leads to the depletion of fish populations and disturbance of marine ecosystems. Additionally, practices, including trawling cause substantial damage to the ocean floor. These environmental concerns have prompted consumers to seek sustainable alternatives. Plant-based seafood offers a solution by reducing the reliance on wild-caught and farmed fish, thereby mitigating the impact on marine biodiversity. The production of plant-based seafood typically requires fewer natural resources in terms of water usage and land, compared to traditional aquaculture and livestock farming.

.Increasing Awareness About Health and Nutritional Benefits:

Health consciousness is another major factor driving the growth of plant-based seafood. Consumers are increasingly aware of the health risks associated with high levels of mercury, microplastics, and other pollutants found in certain fish and seafood. Plant-based alternatives, free from these contaminants, offer a safer option for health-conscious individuals. These products are often designed to be rich in essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, which are typically associated with fish. They are prepared using ingredients, such as seaweed, legumes, and other plant-based proteins, which can provide additional health benefits, including fiber and a lower content of saturated fats.

.Continual Advancements in Food Technology:

Technological advancements in food science and production have been crucial in augmenting the growth of plant-based seafood. The challenge in this market segment is not just to create products that are sustainable and healthy but also to replicate the taste, texture, and overall culinary experience of traditional seafood. These technologies help in mimicking the flakiness of fish or the succulence of prawns, making plant-based alternatives more appealing to a broader audience, including those who are not necessarily vegetarians or vegans but are willing to reduce their meat and fish consumption for health or environmental reasons.

Top Plant-based Seafood Companies:

.Ahimsa Foods

.Atlantic Natural Foods

.Bonsan

.Ocean Hugger Foods

.Good Catch Foods

.Impossible Foods Inc

.Sophie's Kitchen Inc

.New Wave Foods

.Gardein

.Quorn (Monde Nissin Corporation)

.Qishan Food Limited Company

.SoFine Foods

.Tofuna Fysh

.Vivera

Plant-based Seafood Market Trends:

The shift in consumer preferences towards plant-based diets is a significant driver of the plant-based seafood market. This shift is partly influenced by a growing global emphasis on sustainability, animal welfare, and health-conscious living. This change in dietary habits is supported by a broader cultural shift towards more sustainable and ethical consumption. Consumers are increasingly making food choices based on the impact on the environment, animal welfare concerns, and personal health considerations. Plant-based seafood fits well within this ethos, offering an alternative that is perceived as more humane and environmentally friendly compared to traditional seafood. Social media and influencer marketing also play a vital role in shaping consumer preferences.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Fish Products

.Prawn & Shrimp Products

.Crab Products

Fish products represented the largest segment in the plant-based seafood market due to their widespread popularity and versatility in various cuisines, mirroring traditional seafood preferences.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Convenience Stores

.Online

.Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets emerged as the dominant distribution channels for plant-based seafood, offering accessibility, a wide range of options, and convenience to consumers.

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America was the largest market for plant-based seafood, driven by increasing health consciousness, environmental concerns, and dietary shifts towards plant-based alternatives in the region.

