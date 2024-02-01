Creatio Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit Validating Its High-Security Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it completed the SOC 2 Type II audit. The SOC 2 Type II certifies that a company follows strict information security policies and procedures based on the Trust Service Criteria (TSC): security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.The TCS criteria include Security and Confidentiality as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). By receiving the SOC 2 Type II certificate, Creatio validates that its data is well protected and properly managed against unauthorized access, it can detect anomalies and security incidents across the entire ecosystem, and it can quickly restore functionality in the event of a system failure.Creatio's core mission is to provide enterprise-grade software solutions that enable organizations to automate workflows with a maximum degree of freedom. As such, the company puts great emphasis on robust security measures that ensure the protection of customer and partner data, including in highly regulated industries like financial services or the public sector.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Recognizing the importance of governance in the realm of no-code automation, Creatio also offers a built-in governance app with a robust set of capabilities to automate the end-to-end no-code governance cycle. The app includes a comprehensive list of automated governance and compliance checks, including external regulations, security requirements, internal audits, and many more. Users can set up an unlimited number of custom governance controls via no-code tools. The app also allows users to identify and escalate discovered issues, monitor the app health status in real time, and run application audits. For the third year in a row, the independent audit has verified Creatio's adherence to ensuring high security and confidentiality for customers.The audit was performed by 360 Advanced, a US-based specialized licensed public accounting (CPA) firm that helps business-to-business service organizations develop and implement sound security and compliance programs.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

