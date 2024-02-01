Total Outlay In Interim Budget Hiked By Rs 2.76 Lakh Crore (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides for a total expenditure estimated at Rs 47.66 lakh crore which is an increase of Rs 2.76 lakh crore compared to the revised estimate of the 2023-24 budget.
The allocation large infrastructure projects in sectors such as highways, ports and railways has been hiked by over 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore.
The ministry-wise allocation is as follows:
* Defence Ministry: Rs 6.1 lakh crore
* Ministry of road transport and highways: Rs 2.78 lakh crore
* Ministry of railways: Rs 2.55 lakh crore
* Ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution: ₹2.13 lakh crore
* Ministry of home affairs: Rs 2.03 lakh crore
* Ministry of rural development: Rs 1.77 lakh crore
* Ministry of chemicals and fertilizers: Rs 1.68 lakh crore
* Ministry of communications: Rs 1.37 lakh crore
* Ministry of agriculture and farmer's welfare: Rs 1.27 lakh crore
