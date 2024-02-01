Golden Opportunity: Property Investors Welcome New Ease In UAE Golden Visa Eligibility

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Exciting changes are underway for investors seeking a Golden Visa in the UAE, as the eligibility requirements for property investors have been significantly eased. The UAE government has announced the removal of the Dh1 million minimum down payment for real estate investments, marking a groundbreaking shift in the Golden Visa program. This development presents a golden opportunity for investors to tap into the thriving UAE property market and secure a 10-year residency visa.

Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing of D&B Properties, expressed his

enthusiasm, stating,“The UAE's decision to eliminate the minimum down payment requirement is a game-changer for investors. It opens the door for a more diverse range of individuals to participate in the Golden Visa program, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic real estate landscape.”

Key Changes to Golden Visa Requirements:

As of January 24, 2024, the UAE has abolished the minimum down payment requirement of AED 1 million or 50 percent of the property's value for the property Golden Visa. This means that, regardless of the down payment amount and the property's status (off-plan, completed, mortgaged, or not mortgaged), investors can now qualify for a Golden Visa by owning a property worth AED 2 million or more.

Unlocking Long-Term Residency:

Investors who wisely choose properties valued at Dh2 million or more can now unlock

the door to long-term residency in one of the world's most dynamic regions. The Golden

Visa, valid for 10 years and renewable under the same terms, allows investors to become an integral part of the UAE's vibrant community and grow their investments.

“Seize this opportunity to join the vibrant community of the UAE and nurture your

investment journey with D & B Properties,” encouraged Soliman Hossameldin.

UAE Golden Visa Eligibility for Real Estate Investors:

To be eligible for a UAE Golden Visa under the revised rules, real estate investors must:

● Provide a letter from the land department of the respective emirate confirming

ownership of one or more properties valued at no less than 2 million dirhams.

● Acquire a property through a loan from specific local banks approved by the competent

local entity.

Land Department Consideration:

While the minimum payment requirement has been abolished, the final approval of the

Golden Visa application is subject to the land department's consideration on a case-by-

case basis. This ensures a fair and individualized assessment of each applicant.

About D & B Properties:

With nearly a decade's experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai.

This outstanding reputation is earned and attained through consistent hard work and positive outcomes for clients via a network of exceptionally talented, professional, and

multilingual real estate agents.

Over the years, D&B Properties has developed and expanded from excelling exclusively in the off-plan sector, into a multicultural holding company called Bayari Holding with several prosperous divisions – D&B Properties, D&B Investments & Advisory, D&B Luxury, REAL (Real Estate Asset Leaders), RECE (Real Estate Commercial Experts), and Homes & Beyond (Holiday Homes).

D&B Investments & Advisory, an integrated division under D&B Properties and Bayari Investments, offers investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI's) in Dubai

opportunities to enter new markets with confidence. Backed by a multitude of senior-

level industry experts and a commitment to excellence, D&B Investments & Advisory is the premier choice for real estate and business investments in Dubai. Using cutting- edge research and data analysis, investors are advised by RERA-licensed professionals every step of the way in making informed decisions based on current trends in real estate performance.

“We provide our clients with access to exclusive real estate and business projects,

priceless knowledge of the market, and a commitment to maximizing financial

profitability on all investments,” affirmed Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital

Marketing of D&B Properties.

For further information, please contact:

D & B Properties

...

+971 4 871 9200