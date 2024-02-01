Alpha Omega Consulting Presents “Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024” With Dr. John Lee And Dr. Ashley Emel

(MENAFN- GetNews) Impactful Two-Day Event Offers Insights and Expertise from Million-Dollar Practice Owners; In-Person!

Irvine, CA - Alpha Omega Consulting is thrilled to announce its inaugural in-person event, Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024, featuring esteemed chiropractors Dr. John Lee and Dr. Ashley Emel. This two-day in-person event is set to take place on March 22nd and 23rd, 2024 at The Westin South Coast Plaza.

Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024 is a must-attend event for chiropractors looking to realize their dream practice. Dr. John Lee, founder and CEO of Alpha Omega Consulting, brings his extensive 20+ year experience in chiropractic business training and strategies to empower attendees with innovative and data-driven approaches. Dr. Ashley Emel, a Doctor of Chiropractic with an MBA degree, provides a unique blend of clinical expertise and business acumen.

Participants will gain key insights and practical knowledge on a range of topics critical to building a million-dollar practice during this much-awaited two-day event. From learning how to track booking rates and finding power partners in the community to creating an“A” team and putting in place a Google Reviews domination system, attendees will be equipped with the latest tools and strategies to stay ahead in the chiropractic industry.

Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024 provides a perfect balance of fundamental teachings and new concepts. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the basics of chiropractic business and how to leverage AI to improve processes. Engaging breakout sessions and role play training will also allow for a dynamic and interactive learning experience to improve retention of valuable skills and techniques.

Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to level up your chiropractic practice and take your business to new heights. Join Dr. John Lee, Dr. Ashley Emel, and a community of like-minded professionals at the Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024 on March 22nd and 23rd, 2024. Limited seats available; register now to secure your spot today. Early bird discount ends January 31, 2024.

About Alpha Omega Consulting

Alpha Omega Consulting provides business training to chiropractors looking to grow their offices into million-dollar practices. Programs offered are 1:1 coaching, group coaching, and the Alpha Omega Online Academy. We are committed to empowering chiropractors to achieve balance, success, and fulfillment in their practice and personal lives.

