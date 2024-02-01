Awqaf Minister Opens Mosques For Shelter During Air Mass

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammed Khalaileh, on Thursday directed Jordan's mosques to open and serve as shelter centers during the current weather conditions.
In a circular, the minister decided to use all empty residences of the mosques' preachers and employees countrywide as centers to shelter stranded people, or others exposed to any possible damage during the wet weather that started to affect the Kingdom.
MENAFN01022024000117011021ID1107797639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.