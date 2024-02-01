Awqaf Minister Opens Mosques For Shelter During Air Mass

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammed Khalaileh, on Thursday directed Jordan's mosques to open and serve as shelter centers during the current weather conditions.In a circular, the minister decided to use all empty residences of the mosques' preachers and employees countrywide as centers to shelter stranded people, or others exposed to any possible damage during the wet weather that started to affect the Kingdom.