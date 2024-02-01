FM Urges Immediate Int'l Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, emphasized the immediate need for the international community to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which plays an indispensable role for Palestinian refugees, serving as a lifeline for over two million Palestinians facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Safadi stressed, during his meeting on Thursday with the Agency's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, that "no other entity is capable of fulfilling the vital role that the agency plays in Gaza." He cautioned that "any reduction in financial support provided to the agency will exacerbate the suffering of the people of Gaza, who are already on the brink of mass starvation due to Israel's blockade preventing the entry of their essential humanitarian needs."Safadi and Lazzarini deliberated on the challenges confronting the agency, including the allegations against 12 of its employees in Gaza.Lazzarini confirmed that the agency promptly initiated an investigation into the accusations and terminated the contracts of the implicated employees.Both Safadi and Lazzarini urged the countries that suspended their aid to the agency to reconsider their decision.