Digital Economy Ministry Wins Social Governments Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship won the annual pan-Arab Social Governments Award for the Best Government Platform in Social Media and Best Application in Communications and Information Technology Sector, "Sanad" app, according to the results announced by the Social Governments Institute (SGI).According to a ministry statement Thursday, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, expressed appreciation for this achievement, which affirms the ministry's commitment to develop its business environment and its service system for citizens, the public and private sectors.Additionally, Hanandeh said this award reflects the "remarkable" technological development in the communication system performance and provision of services through digital platforms aimed to achieve "direct and effective" citizen-gov't communication.Hanandeh added that this goal represents the ministry's vision implemented by its "strategic" plans to achieve the Kingdom's digital transformation process.Egypt, Iraq, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Morocco won awards in various categories in recognition of their distinguished government agencies in developing their communication with a high level of interaction, participation, and transparency on media and social platforms.