King Hussein Cancer Foundation Honors Housing Bank for its Exclusive Sponsorship of the " SIWAR Volunteer Program"

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) honored Housing Bank for its exclusive sponsorship of the SIWAR Volunteer Program. The program includes a group of young volunteers who have provided support to the various programs and campaigns of the Foundation, as well as to KHCC patients.

The Director General and CEO of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Nisreen Qatamish, and Ghadeer Barrishi, Vice President—Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Housing Bank, presented an honorary trophy to acknowledge the bank's exclusive sponsorship of the program. Qatamish praised the long-standing strategic partnership between the bank and the foundation, emphasizing the bank's significant role in supporting young people and fostering a culture of community solidarity in the fight against cancer.

Barrishi emphasized the bank's commitment to maintaining a supportive role in the King Hussein Cancer Foundation through a genuine and sustainable partnership. This aligns with the bank's strategy for social responsibility and its dedication to supporting national institutions with humanitarian objectives.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed to the volunteers. This was done to express gratitude for their valuable time and efforts in performing numerous tasks during awareness campaigns, collecting donations, assisting patients and their families within the center, and providing logistical support for all activities organized by the KHCF.

Housing Bank's exclusive sponsorship of the SIWAR Volunteer Program stems from the bank's strong belief in the significance of volunteerism as a crucial pillar in fostering social cohesion and building strong societies. It is an integral part of the bank's social responsibility strategy.

Housing Bank is a strategic partner of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, providing support for various programs within the partnership from 2023 to 2025. One of the most notable programs it supports is the annual charity ceremony, where the proceeds go towards supporting the Foundation's initiatives for treating cancer patients. Housing Bank also supports the mobile clinic program for early detection of breast cancer. This program involves a fully equipped mobile clinic that aims to reach remote areas and raise awareness about the importance of early detection. The clinic also conducts clinical examinations and distributes mammogram examination vouchers to women. In addition to the SIWAR Volunteer Program, which offers individuals the opportunity to volunteer their time and effort to support the fight against cancer, there is also a university scholarship program for students with cancer. Through this program, the bank covers the costs of all university years for a number of patients. This partnership between the two parties reflects the bank's commitment to establishing a genuine and sustainable partnership. The bank aims to integrate its societal role with that of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, working together to achieve humanitarian and development goals.



