Spideroak Welcomes Caitlin Marsh As Vice President Of Product

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next generation space systems, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Caitlin Marsh as Vice President of Product. Caitlin, an industry insider with a demonstrated record of leading change, will oversee SpiderOak's product strategy, aligning customer mission requirements, product development, and market strategy. Her extensive background in technology and investing positions her to be a key advisor to the CEO and senior executives guiding SpiderOak's mission to deliver cutting-edge product solutions in the rapidly evolving space landscape.

Caitlin brings over 15 years of supporting both the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense customers. Prior to joining SpiderOak, Caitlin played a pivotal role in strategic development at Ball Aerospace, where she acquired an in-depth understanding of customer missions and capabilities. She also spent several years at In-Q-Tel, the strategic investment firm that identifies and invests in startups that create technologies critical to addressing gaps in government mission sets.

"SpiderOak's proprietary software capabilities have been industry leading for over a decade and are now poised to help secure the space cyber domain," said Marsh. "I've worked with SpiderOak for years as a customer and partner and the team's intelligence and enthusiasm are unparalleled. I am honored to now lead and collaborate with the team and our space customers in order to advance our product strategy to incorporate data security and mission assurance for the space domain."

"We are delighted to welcome Caitlin Marsh as the Vice President of Product at SpiderOak. Caitlin brings a wealth of knowledge that aligns perfectly with SpiderOak's mission," said Dave Pearah, CEO, SpiderOak. "Her strategic insights and proven track record will play a crucial role in leading our product strategy, ensuring the security of customer space missions, and delivering cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Caitlin's commitment to excellence and her active engagement in the aerospace community make her a valuable addition to our team."

Caitlin holds a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in systems engineering from George Washington University. She will work out of SpiderOak's new headquarters in Reston, VA.

In addition to her professional achievements, Caitlin is actively engaged in the aerospace community, serving as the Chairman of the Advisory Council for The Command Purpose Foundation-a values-based community supporting veteran women through their transition from military to civilian life.

About OrbitSecure

SpiderOak is dedicated to delivering end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for civil, military, and commercial space operations. SpiderOak's zero-trust OrbitSecure software utilizes a new fully decentralized key management system allowing for full availability and continued operations in space despite disconnected or highly contested networks. This new capability provides enhanced decentralized space resiliency to multi-vendor, multi-network, mesh proliferated low-Earth orbit (LEO) networks by significantly reducing the attack surface and the ability of adversaries to jam, disrupt, modify, or contest space communications and satellite services.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for civil, military, and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption, ephemeral cryptographic keys, and distributed ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain. For more information about SpiderOak products, services or business development opportunities, see .

