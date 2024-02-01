(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Energy as a Service Market was valued USD 67.38 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 140.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Energy as a Service Market” , by Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational & Maintenance Services, Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services) End User (Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Energy as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 67.38 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 140.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bernhard Centrica plc Sample of Companies Covered Enel SpA Engie Entegrity

Market Overview

The Energy as a Service (EaaS) market is witnessing significant growth driven by several factors including increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, rising adoption of renewable energy sources, and the growing demand for cost-effective energy solutions. EaaS refers to a business model where energy services are provided to customers on a subscription basis, allowing them to access energy-efficient technologies without the need for upfront capital investment. This model offers benefits such as reduced energy costs, improved operational efficiency, and lower environmental impact, driving its adoption across various industries.

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the EaaS market is the rising awareness and regulatory mandates aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies to incentivize the adoption of energy-efficient solutions, driving the demand for EaaS offerings. Additionally, businesses are increasingly focusing on optimizing energy consumption and reducing operational expenses, leading to a greater demand for EaaS solutions that help achieve these objectives.

Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and data analytics is enhancing the capabilities of EaaS offerings, enabling real-time monitoring, optimization, and predictive maintenance of energy systems. This technological advancement is further fueling the adoption of EaaS solutions across industries by providing actionable insights and driving operational efficiency.

Bernhard

Centrica plc

Enel SpA

Engie

Entegrity

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

NORESCO, LLC

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Veolia Wendel

Rapid advancements in technology, in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics

The Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, are driving innovation in the EaaS market. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, optimization, and predictive maintenance of energy systems, allowing businesses to identify energy-saving opportunities, optimize performance, and reduce downtime. Additionally, IoT-enabled sensors and smart meters facilitate remote monitoring and control of energy consumption, enabling more efficient resource allocation and management.

The integration of IoT, AI, and data analytics capabilities into EaaS solutions enhances the monitoring, control, and optimization of energy systems, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. These technologies facilitate real-time data collection, analysis, and insights, empowering organizations to make informed decisions, identify energy-saving opportunities, and proactively manage energy consumption. Additionally, IoT-enabled devices and sensors enable remote monitoring and control of energy assets, improving operational efficiency, and enabling predictive maintenance to minimize downtime and optimize performance. Overall, technological advancements play a crucial role in driving the adoption and evolution of EaaS solutions, unlocking new opportunities for businesses to optimize their energy usage and achieve their sustainability goals .

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Potential for cost savings and improved energy efficiency.

Rising awareness and adoption of energy-efficient appliances and devices.

Regulatory Mandates and Sustainability Goals

Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, are driving innovation in the EaaS market.

Opportunities:



Opportunities in microgrid development by designing, implementing, and managing decentralized energy systems.

Growing need for energy storage to support renewable energy integration, grid stability, and backup power.

EaaS providers can leverage data analytics and advanced energy management services.

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Introduction of subscription-based energy management services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Opportunities in Microgrid Development

The microgrids offer a decentralized approach to energy management, integrating renewable energy sources, energy storage, and advanced controls to provide resilience, reliability, and energy independence. EaaS providers have an opportunity to capitalize on microgrid development by offering comprehensive microgrid-as-a-service solutions to customers across various sectors.

Microgrid are particularly beneficial in remote or off-grid locations, where traditional grid infrastructure may be unreliable or unavailable. They also offer resilience and reliability in critical infrastructure sites such as hospitals, military bases, and industrial facilities, where uninterrupted power supply is essential. EaaS providers can leverage their expertise in energy management, renewable energy integration, and grid optimization to design, implement, and manage microgrid systems tailored to the specific needs of their customers. This includes conducting feasibility studies, designing customized microgrid solutions, sourcing and deploying renewable energy assets and energy storage systems, and integrating advanced controls and automation technologies to optimize microgrid performance.

By offering microgrid-as-a-service solutions, EaaS providers can enable customers to benefit from the advantages of microgrid technology without the need for significant upfront capital investment. This includes providing financing options, flexible contracts, and performance guarantees to make microgrid solutions accessible and affordable for a wide range of customers.

Microgrids also offer opportunities for EaaS providers to monetize additional value streams, such as participating in grid services, energy trading, and demand response programs. By optimizing microgrid operations and leveraging advanced controls and energy management systems, EaaS providers can unlock new revenue streams and maximize the economic value of microgrid assets for their customers.

Overall, microgrid development represents a compelling opportunity for EaaS providers to deliver innovative energy solutions that enhance resilience, reliability, and sustainability while driving cost savings and operational efficiency for their customers.

North America dominates the market for Energy as a Service.

North America dominates the Energy as a Service market during the forecasted period, with the United States leading in demand. The region has demonstrated significant adoption of Energy as a Service across various industries, particularly in the commercial sector, where initiatives aimed at improving energy storage efficiency and reducing operational costs have been embraced. Investments in exploration, production, and refining sectors further contribute to the anticipated growth of the Energy as a Service model in the coming years. Additionally, utilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are implementing energy efficiency projects to reduce energy production costs. Fresh strategies like pay-for-performance are being adopted in the U.S. to enhance business energy efficiency on a larger scale. The increasing share of renewable power generation and energy efficiency efforts also drive the Energy as a Service market in this region.

Firstly, the region's commitment to improving energy efficiency and reducing operational costs across various industries, particularly in the commercial sector, drives the adoption of EaaS solutions. Initiatives aimed at enhancing energy storage efficiency and optimizing energy consumption contribute to the widespread acceptance of EaaS offerings.

Secondly, significant investments in the exploration, production, and refining sectors further bolster the demand for EaaS in North America. The region's energy-intensive industries seek cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions, making EaaS an attractive option to optimize energy usage and minimize expenses. Thirdly, utilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are actively implementing energy efficiency projects to lower the cost of energy production. Strategies such as pay-for-performance are being adopted to incentivize businesses to improve their energy efficiency on a larger scale, further driving the demand for EaaS solutions.

Moreover, the increasing share of renewable power generation and energy efficiency efforts in North America propel the growth of the EaaS market. Businesses and organizations are increasingly prioritizing sustainability goals, leading to greater demand for EaaS offerings that support renewable energy integration and optimize energy management. Overall, the North American market for Energy as a Service is characterized by a strong emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, driving significant growth opportunities for EaaS providers across various industries in the region. U.S.A dominates the market for Energy as a Service followed by Canada.

The Energy Supply Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period.

In the Energy as a Service (EaaS) market, the energy supply segment holds a dominant position as an application and, plays a crucial role in shaping the landscape of the industry. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors that highlight the significance of the energy supply component within the EaaS framework.

First and foremost, the energy supply segment encompasses a wide range of services and solutions aimed at providing reliable and cost-effective energy to end-users. This includes the provision of electricity, natural gas, heating oil, and other energy sources through various delivery mechanisms such as grid-connected systems, distributed generation, and renewable energy installations. As the foundation of the EaaS model, ensuring a consistent and efficient energy supply is essential for meeting the diverse needs of customers across different sectors.

Furthermore, the energy supply segment of the EaaS market is characterized by a high level of competition and innovation, driven by the increasing demand for cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. With the global transition towards renewable energy sources and the growing emphasis on carbon reduction goals, energy suppliers are under pressure to adapt their offerings to meet evolving customer preferences and regulatory requirements. This has led to a proliferation of energy supply options, including green energy tariffs, community solar programs, and virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), among others.

Moreover, the energy supply segment of the EaaS market is closely intertwined with advancements in technology and digitalization, enabling more efficient and flexible energy delivery mechanisms. Smart grid technologies, demand response systems, and energy management platforms are just a few examples of innovations that are transforming the way energy is supplied and consumed within the EaaS ecosystem.

In summary, the dominance of the energy supply segment in the EaaS market underscores its fundamental importance in providing the foundational infrastructure and services necessary for delivering reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions to end-users. As the market continues to evolve, energy suppliers will play a central role in driving innovation and shaping the future of the EaaS industry.

